How to get Cowboy Duster in Fallout 76

A real cowboy ain't afraid of nothin'.
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Jun 13, 2024 04:16 pm

Fallout 76 is set in post-apocalyptic Appalachia. Keeping with the region’s pre-War country theme, you can choose to roleplay a renegade by donning a rootin’ tootin’ Cowboy Duster.

Acquiring it is no easy feat though, as it’s locked behind a somewhat late-game activity. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can grab the Cowboy Duster for yourself.

Getting the Cowboy Duster in Fallout 76

Fallou 76 Daily Ops in-game UI
Grind some Daily Ops. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cowboy Duster’s Plan is an uncommon reward from Fallout 76’s Daily Ops. These are randomized daily missions meant for groups in the late game. Besides unique Plans like the one you are looking for, Daily Ops are also a great source of XP and legendary items. So, once you have a strong enough character build up and running, you should participate in these missions regularly.

Since Cowboy Duster’s Plan is in the uncommon reward pool, you’d have to beat the Daily Op in less than 16 minutes (also known as the Initiate Tier) to have a chance at it. Beating the mission quicker (in higher tiers like Paladin or Elder) increases your chance of securing the Daily Ops-exclusive items.

Note:

At the base tier (higher than 16 minutes), Daily Ops don’t reward you with an exclusive item like the Cowboy Duster Plan.

Once you get the Plan, you can craft the Cowboy Duster at an Armor Workbench with two oils and three cloths.

While you get yourself strong enough to beat Daily Ops, why not check our best Fallout 76 builds guide? Also, if you want to venture into the newly added region, here is our guide to all Fallout 76 Skyline Valley contents.

