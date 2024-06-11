Cork is a valuable resource in Fallout 76, used in various modifications, making it essential for crafting and upgrading items such as armor, weapon mods, and camp decorations.

How to get Cork in Fallout 76

Search around the premises. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cork can only be obtained by scrapping specific junk items in Fallout 76, including baseballs, cigar boxes, antique globes, and golf balls.

To ensure a steady supply of Cork, scrap baseballs found in athletic fields, gymnasium locker rooms, and near baseball bats. Golf balls are also relatively easy to find. Visit golf courses and open grounds to discover a few balls lying around in buckets.

Additionally, cigar boxes, which are commonly located in high-end houses, offices, and storage units, are good sources to scrap for Cork. For antique globes, explore suburban areas, looting houses and offices. By focusing on these items and scrapping them at your workstations, you can accumulate a substantial amount of Cork.

How to farm Corks in Fallout 76

Invest in yourself. Image via Bethesda Game Studios.

If you’re planning a Cork farming spree, there are ways to boost your chances of significantly increasing your Cork inventory in the wastelands. To farm efficiently, invest in the Scrapper perk, which allows your character to obtain more components from scrapping items. Additionally, make sure to revisit high-yield locations such as Sugar Grove and Camden Park during your sessions to find more junk items to scrap.

