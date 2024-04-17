level in fallout 76
What year does Fallout 76 take place? Answered

It was a good year.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 17, 2024

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 has an interesting place in the overall chronology of the series, so let’s see what year it is set.

Another Fallout, another vault. Each iteration of the long-running franchise takes us to a different destination, starting us in a differently marked vault. Fallout 76 begins in the titular vault, and its place in the timeline is quite significant.

While Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 propel us far into the future long after the Great War, Fallout 76 takes a few steps back and revisits history.

When is Fallout 76 set?

fallout 76 squad
A sign of things to come. Image via Bethesda

The beginning of Fallout 76 takes place in 2102—only 25 years after the events of the Great War.

The Great War was the catalyst for all Fallout games we know today. The conflict between the United States and China led to a cataclysmic exchange of thermonuclear devices that would lead to the deaths of billions and devastate the world.

The significance of Fallout 76 is that it acts as a prequel compared to the rest of the series—with other Fallout games largely taking place in 2200 and beyond. Even though it’s still very much post-Great War, there’s a certain eerie vibe about Fallout 76 because it’s not far removed from the shocking events.

Future DLC expansions for Fallout 76 take us beyond 2102, though. The Wastelanders content is set in 2103, and Steel Reign explores 2104.

Check out why it’s still worth playing Fallout 76 in 2024 if you haven’t done so already, and if you do, we have a bunch of essential tips and tricks to ensure you survive.

