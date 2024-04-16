Fallout 76 beginner’s guide: 10 tips and tricks for surviving the Wasteland

The Wasteland in Fallout 76 is a vast and varied place, rich with dilapidated remnants of civilization and a whole host of radioactive monsters. Here you’ll encounter all sorts of creatures each presenting their own unique challenges. Radiation is also a constant threat, and managing your exposure is crucial.

Recommended Videos

But the Wasteland is also a place of opportunity where you can scavenge for resources, build your own base, and forge alliances with other survivors. The game dynamically merges individual player experiences into a persistent online world, meaning you’ll encounter others as you explore.

To help you thrive in the Fallout 76 wasteland, here are some essential tips and tricks.

Best tips and tricks for Fallout 76

Scrap everything

Junks are gold. Screengrab by Dot Esports.

In the Wasteland, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Every piece of junk you come across can be scrapped for valuable crafting components. So go ahead, pick up that tin can, that broken toy car, that creepy teddy bear. Your inner hoarder will thank you later when you’re crafting that sweet, sweet power armor.

Key resources like adhesive for weapon repairs and aluminum for crafting are also crucial. Use the Tag for Search option in your inventory to highlight items containing the resources you need most. Weigh the value of items versus their weight, because carrying capacity is limited. For example, screws and springs are low-weight and high-utility, making them perfect for looting.

Master the C.A.M.P. system

CAMP slots. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Your C.A.M.P. (Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform) allows you to build a portable base in Fallout 76. Use it wisely to create a safe haven with all necessary amenities like crafting stations and storage. Remember, you can move your C.A.M.P. for a small fee, so location is flexible.

Place your C.A.M.P. near water sources for easy access to water or near resource deposits to farm materials. Consider proximity to vendors or high-loot areas to reduce travel time and costs. Save C.A.M.P. layouts as blueprints to quickly rebuild your base when you move to a new location. This feature saves time and resources.

Stay hydrated and fed

Eat the Mutfruits. Image via Bethesda

Unlike previous Fallout games, 76 requires you to manage hunger and thirst. Always carry enough food and water, and consider perks like Lead Belly to reduce radiation from consumed goods. Cooking food not only reduces the risk of disease but can also provide temporary buffs.

Always cook meat and boil water to reduce the risks. Invest in the Chef and Pharmacist perks to improve the benefits of food and the quality of crafted chems respectively. To have a steady supply of food, build a small farm at your C.A.M.P. Mutfruit, corn, and tatos are great for both eating and crafting.

Utilize the perk system

Go on, be S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Image via Bethesda

The S.P.E.C.I.A.L. perk system is card-based in Fallout 76. You can swap perk cards as needed, which allows you to adapt to various situations. Focus on building a character that suits your playstyle, whether that’s combat, crafting, or exploration, and experiment with different perks.

For combat, perks that increase weapon damage and reduce ammo weight are beneficial. If you often play with others, consider perks like Inspirational, which boosts XP gain when you’re part of a team.

Join public events

A good survivor works well with others. Image via Bethesda Softworks

Participating in public events can yield valuable rewards, including experience, items, and resources. These events also provide an opportunity to cooperate with other players, making difficult tasks more manageable. Events can be challenging, so joining them when other players are participating can increase success rates and rewards. Keep an eye on the map for upcoming events. Events like Feed the People not only offer supplies but also provide food that boosts XP gain.

Prepare for PvP and PvE encounters

There are others. Image via Bethesda

Fallout 76 is an online game, which means you’ll be sharing the Wasteland with other players. Some will be friendly, others… not so much. Carry a mix of melee and ranged weapons to be prepared for all kinds of threats. Modify weapons at workbenches to improve their efficacy. Keep your guard up and be prepared for PvP combat, but also don’t be afraid to make some friends. Teaming up with other vault dwellers can make those tough quests a lot easier, and who doesn’t love a good post-apocalyptic party?

An extra tip—if you prefer not to engage in PvP, stay in Pacifist Mode to avoid initiating combat with other players.

Learn to trade

Trade with other players. Image by Bethesda

Trading with other players can be an effective way to obtain needed supplies or profit from surplus items but be aware of the current in-game economy to get the best deals. Use the game’s voice or text chat to negotiate prices. Furthermore, each faction vendor has a cap limit for transactions per day. So, plan your visits to different vendors to maximize your sales.

Explore with caution

Be cautious. Image via Bethesda

The map of Fallout 76 is vast and filled with danger. When exploring new areas, go cautiously, keep your weapons ready, and monitor your radiation levels. Carry RadAway and Rad-X to manage radiation exposure, especially when exploring areas like the Ash Heap or The Mire. Venturing into the high-level zones prematurely can be lethal. So, use scopes or the perk Reconnaissance to scout areas from a distance before entering.

Manage your inventory

Keep your inventory updated. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Inventory space is limited. Regularly transfer junk to your Stash Box at your C.A.M.P. to keep your on-person inventory light. Scrap junk items into base materials, which weigh less and are essential for crafting and repairs. Heavier gear can slow you down, so balance your load and store excess items in your C.A.M.P.

Use fast travel wisely

Create your fast travel points. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Establish your C.A.M.P. and claim Workshops at strategic points across the map to create free fast travel points. While fast travel is convenient, it costs caps to use, except when traveling to your C.A.M.P., Vault 76, or a teammate. Plan your routes to minimize unnecessary travel costs.

Also keep in mind the Travel Agent perk reduces the cost of fast travel by 30 per cent. This perk is highly recommended if you find yourself traveling frequently across the map.

Implementing these strategies will help you manage your resources effectively in Fallout 76. Finally, embrace the grind. Keep these tips and tricks in mind, and you’ll be well on your way to becoming the ultimate survivor

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more