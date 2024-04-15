What to do with Junk in Fallout Shelter

Junk might be useless in most games, but not in Fallout Shelter. The various junk you collect has several uses depending on your Vault’s needs at any given time.

While it can seem pretty useless when starting for the first time, it’s not. So be sure to save it for these important reasons.

What is Junk used for in Fallout Shelter?

Not useless junk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Junk has two primary uses in Fallout Shelter, depending on your needs.

Its first use is to sell it. By accessing your item menu, you can sell any junk you have collected to get some Caps to spend on new facilities and eliminate some clutter in your storage.

Alternatively, the best option is to save all the junk you have, especially the rarest you have collected, to use later for Crafting. As you get more Vault Dwellers, you eventually get access to Weapon and Armor crafting where you can combine all your junk to create new and better items.

You can tell which junk is rarer by the color of the text. If you have a piece of junk with Gold or Yellow text, keep it; it’ll likely have better uses in the future. If you are desperate for Caps, we advise you to sell any junk with grey text instead.

I’d advise anyone to keep a hold of any junk, period. It might be a bit of a pain, but you require an abundance of different Scrap to make some of the best weapons and armor the game has, and it’s hard to come by unless you’re investing actual money into your playthrough.

