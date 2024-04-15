character on stairs near building in fallout 2
How long does it take to beat Fallout 2?

Become the chosen one.
Published: Apr 14, 2024 10:57 pm

Fallout 2, which was released in 1998, is the second installment in the Fallout series. In it, you must focus on surviving and enduring the post-nuclear world. If you follow the main story, it doesn’t take too long to beat.

How long does it take to beat Fallout 2, explained

It generally takes 30-35 hours to beat the main story in Fallout 2. This story is set 80 years after the original title, Fallout, and focuses on the Chosen One, the protagonist’s child from the first Fallout game.

As the name suggests, you are the Chosen One in Fallout 2. Your mission is to locate the Garden of Creation Kit, a crucial device that is believed to save the village. If you focus solely on the main story objectives, you can complete the main story in approximately 30 to 35 hours. But if you like completing everything and exploring the entire map, it will take you much longer—more specifically, over 50 hours. 

However, how you like to play Fallout 2, your experience and your gameplay style will also affect how long it takes you to complete the game, whether just the main story or every objective. This is because it may take you longer to understand the Skills, Traits, and Perks, or the combat may be challenging for new players.

If you notice you’re having a lot of trouble with combat, if the objectives are too challenging to complete, or if you’re simply not having any fun because it’s so hard, you can continue playing and try to slog through it, despite how difficult it might be. Or you can lower the difficulty setting, making getting through the story much more manageable. And you may even finish it in less than 30 hours.

So, if you’re ready to dive into the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 2, it will take you at least 30 hours to complete the main story or 80 hours for everything.

