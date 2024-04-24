How to fix ad rewards not working in Fallout Shelter

In Fallout Shelter, watching an ad is one of the easiest ways to get free additional resources like Caps, Nuka Cola, a pet carrier, or even a lunchbox. However, if your ad rewards aren’t working, you won’t get these valuable resources.

If you have watched the entire ad length and weren’t rewarded when selecting the exit button, don’t worry. There is an easy fix to solve this, and you’ll get your rewards in no time.

Fallout Shelter: How to fix the ad rewards not working, explained

Watching the ads should reward you with Caps, Nuka Colas, or a Collection item. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bethesda

To fix the ad rewards from not working or being rewarded in Fallout Shelter, follow these steps:

Exit Fallout Shelter and force the game to close completely. Restart your device. Check for Fallout Shelter updates. If you see an update for Fallout Shelter, install it before opening the game. Check your internet connection. Sometimes, unstable or non-working internet can cause errors in your ad watch progress or when trying to redeem your rewards. If you notice issues with your internet connection, you may need to restart your modem or contact your service provider if the problems persist.

Once you’ve completed these steps and re-opened Fallout Shelter, your ad rewards should be granted.

Tip: You must watch the entire ad length or enough of the ad to get the message “rewards granted” to get the rewards for watching the ad. If you don’t, you won’t be rewarded.

If you were rewarded Caps or Nuka Colas, you’d notice an increase in these currencies on the main screen. But if you were rewarded a lunchbox or a pet carrier, you will see a “one” in the television icon at the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. To use this, select the TV icon, navigate to your collections section, and unlock your pet carrier or lunch box.

So, if you’ve met the watch requirements for the ad but have yet to receive your rewards, this is how to fix them from not working in Fallout Shelter.

