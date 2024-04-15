How to use Nuka Cola Quantum in Fallout Shelter

Nuke Cola Quantum is a paid currency in Fallout Shelter that can speed up many mechanics and help you create your ultimate bunker. While it is useful, Bethesda doesn’t do a great job of explaining how to use it.

While the amount you have is always present at the top right of your screen, using it can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. Don’t panic, though. You didn’t waste your cash on a useless item—it might just be that you can’t use it yet.

Fallout Shelter: How to use Nuka Cola Quantum

Nuka time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depending on what you want to use Nuka Cola Quantum on, Fallout Shelter will allow you to use the resource within specific menus. For example, a Vault Dweller returning to the base can return instantly using one bottle of soda.

You can find this option by clicking outside your base to open the Wasteland Log to see all of your Vault Dwellers out on missions. From there, you can use Nuka Cola on quests to speed up time.

Equally, you can use the resources in the Barbershop or Crafting Rooms to instantly create items. The option should again appear as you touch the room or menu.

If you don’t have any Nuka Cola Quantum, you won’t see this option, so be sure to stock up on the resource to speed up pesky time-related missions and objectives.

