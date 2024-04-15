Cartoon man winking with thumbs up as a line of people walk into cave in Fallout Shelter
Image via Bethesda Studios
Category:
Fallout

How to use Nuka Cola Quantum in Fallout Shelter

Speed it up!
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 09:45 am

Nuke Cola Quantum is a paid currency in Fallout Shelter that can speed up many mechanics and help you create your ultimate bunker. While it is useful, Bethesda doesn’t do a great job of explaining how to use it.

Recommended Videos

While the amount you have is always present at the top right of your screen, using it can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. Don’t panic, though. You didn’t waste your cash on a useless item—it might just be that you can’t use it yet.

Fallout Shelter: How to use Nuka Cola Quantum

Speed up your wasteland return with nuka cola quantum
Nuka time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depending on what you want to use Nuka Cola Quantum on, Fallout Shelter will allow you to use the resource within specific menus. For example, a Vault Dweller returning to the base can return instantly using one bottle of soda.

You can find this option by clicking outside your base to open the Wasteland Log to see all of your Vault Dwellers out on missions. From there, you can use Nuka Cola on quests to speed up time.

Equally, you can use the resources in the Barbershop or Crafting Rooms to instantly create items. The option should again appear as you touch the room or menu.

If you don’t have any Nuka Cola Quantum, you won’t see this option, so be sure to stock up on the resource to speed up pesky time-related missions and objectives.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get more Dwellers in Fallout Shelter
Two Dwellers getting along in Fallout Shelter.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to get more Dwellers in Fallout Shelter
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to play the Fallout games in order: Release date and chronological
Three Brotherhood of Steel soldiers posing from the Fallout series
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to play the Fallout games in order: Release date and chronological
Aleksandar Perišić and others Aleksandar Perišić and others Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Fallout 4: Who voices Codsworth? Answered
Codsworth in Fallout 4.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 4: Who voices Codsworth? Answered
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get more Dwellers in Fallout Shelter
Two Dwellers getting along in Fallout Shelter.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to get more Dwellers in Fallout Shelter
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to play the Fallout games in order: Release date and chronological
Three Brotherhood of Steel soldiers posing from the Fallout series
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to play the Fallout games in order: Release date and chronological
Aleksandar Perišić and others Aleksandar Perišić and others Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Fallout 4: Who voices Codsworth? Answered
Codsworth in Fallout 4.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 4: Who voices Codsworth? Answered
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 15, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.