Image Credit: Bethesda
neil and colin in fallout london
Images via IMDb and Team Folon. Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Fallout

Fallout London voice actors – Who appears in Fallout 4’s DLC mod?

This one one star-studded cast.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 01:00 am

Fallout: London is an extensive DLC mod for Fallout 4 based in post-apocalyptic London. Many new characters have been introduced, with many incredibly talented voice actors bringing them to life—including Baldur’s Gate and Doctor Who alum.

Here’s everyone who voices characters in the Fallout: London mod.

All Fallout: London voice actors

liz plant voice actor in fallout london and her roles
Many actors took on multiple parts. Image by Liz Plant (X)

There are 46 voice actors in the Fallout: London mod, according to IMDb. Some are more well-known, like Neil Newborn, who voiced Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Colin Baker, the Doctor from Doctor Who: The Sixth Doctor Adventures.

Fallout London characterVoiced by
Barry the BoatNeil Newbon

Mysterious Scientist Two		Colin Baker
Eve Varney et al.Elizabeth Plant
Guard Police Female 1 et al.Sarah Nightingale
Princess Elizabeth et al.Ciara Payne
Johnny ‘Shrapnel’ et al.Drew Faithwaite
Freddie StonemJonathan Clooney
Wilhelm Kelpe and Camelot Male OneChe Cartwright
Dicky Anderson and McFaddenJonathan David Bullock
Enforcer Sinclair et al.Maddi Albregts
Father Luke et al.Andrew Latheron
Ms. Woodcock et al.Letitia Lemon
Penelope Shah and Camelot Female OneLex Parry
John SmithMartin Lovell
John Marsh et al.James Van Aalst
Derek CastorJason Rivers
Smythe and Sebastian GauntCiaran Saward
Alex Pili and Baron Nigel HoneysettAlex Dunk
Harvin QuinneyDom Tromans
Mrs. Smythe et al.Isla Kane
Trader Crypt on the GreenChristopher Whiteford
Lily Varney et al.Renara Hawke
NancyLucia Duerden
Krazy Kaylah et al.Grace Clancy
Joan Shrimpford and Gentry Female ThreeKatherine Welsford
AudraNikki Maraviglia
UnknownJuniper Berry
Crystal Palace RadioEmma Stanley
Sybil and Gentry Female TwoAbigail Ramsdale
The Frenchman and Normans Male OneRayan Kechekar
John Fletcher et al.Glen Michael Cooper
Hermit Andy et al.Dalton Michael
Reece et al.John Rowberry
UnknownJames A.H. Evans
The FerrymanChris Dunlap
Additional voices (she voiced many characters)Helen Irwin
Sean HullTom Wylde
General Asquith et al.Alex Cain
BBM Radio HostPeter Rugman
Kiera Raleigh et al.Savy Des-Etages
Thomas Black et al.Paul Warren
Noah Woodward and Danny SuezJohn Whinfield
The MendDan Bull
Anne Line and ReineShellah
Westminster Palace GuardKevin O’Reilly
Character unknownDerek Lane

Many cast members voiced more than one or two characters in Fallout Shelter. So, if you’d like to see a more comprehensive list, please see the official cast list on IMDb.

