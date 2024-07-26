Fallout London voice actors – Who appears in Fallout 4’s DLC mod?

Fallout: London is an extensive DLC mod for Fallout 4 based in post-apocalyptic London. Many new characters have been introduced, with many incredibly talented voice actors bringing them to life—including Baldur’s Gate and Doctor Who alum.

Here’s everyone who voices characters in the Fallout: London mod.

All Fallout: London voice actors

Many actors took on multiple parts. Image by Liz Plant (X)

There are 46 voice actors in the Fallout: London mod, according to IMDb. Some are more well-known, like Neil Newborn, who voiced Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Colin Baker, the Doctor from Doctor Who: The Sixth Doctor Adventures.

Fallout London character Voiced by Barry the Boat Neil Newbon

Mysterious Scientist Two Colin Baker Eve Varney et al. Elizabeth Plant Guard Police Female 1 et al. Sarah Nightingale Princess Elizabeth et al. Ciara Payne Johnny ‘Shrapnel’ et al. Drew Faithwaite Freddie Stonem Jonathan Clooney Wilhelm Kelpe and Camelot Male One Che Cartwright Dicky Anderson and McFadden Jonathan David Bullock Enforcer Sinclair et al. Maddi Albregts Father Luke et al. Andrew Latheron Ms. Woodcock et al. Letitia Lemon Penelope Shah and Camelot Female One Lex Parry John Smith Martin Lovell John Marsh et al. James Van Aalst Derek Castor Jason Rivers Smythe and Sebastian Gaunt Ciaran Saward Alex Pili and Baron Nigel Honeysett Alex Dunk Harvin Quinney Dom Tromans Mrs. Smythe et al. Isla Kane Trader Crypt on the Green Christopher Whiteford Lily Varney et al. Renara Hawke Nancy Lucia Duerden Krazy Kaylah et al. Grace Clancy Joan Shrimpford and Gentry Female Three Katherine Welsford Audra Nikki Maraviglia Unknown Juniper Berry Crystal Palace Radio Emma Stanley Sybil and Gentry Female Two Abigail Ramsdale The Frenchman and Normans Male One Rayan Kechekar John Fletcher et al. Glen Michael Cooper Hermit Andy et al. Dalton Michael Reece et al. John Rowberry Unknown James A.H. Evans The Ferryman Chris Dunlap Additional voices (she voiced many characters) Helen Irwin Sean Hull Tom Wylde General Asquith et al. Alex Cain BBM Radio Host Peter Rugman Kiera Raleigh et al. Savy Des-Etages Thomas Black et al. Paul Warren Noah Woodward and Danny Suez John Whinfield The Mend Dan Bull Anne Line and Reine Shellah Westminster Palace Guard Kevin O’Reilly Character unknown Derek Lane

Many cast members voiced more than one or two characters in Fallout Shelter. So, if you’d like to see a more comprehensive list, please see the official cast list on IMDb.

