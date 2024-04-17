The Blood Eagle loco painted on the side of a cabin in Fallout 76.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fallout

Fallout 76: Blood Eagle locations

Where can you find that raider scum?
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:25 pm

The Blood Eagles are a faction of raiders with camps scattered all across the Appalachia Wasteland in Fallout 76. Violent and psychotic, they prey on caravans and innocent civilians. But they also can be preyed upon by you, the Vault Dweller.

Recommended Videos

Every week, there are new weekly challenges that let players level up their S.C.O.R.E. meter, which unlocks new rewards at each rank. The weekly challenges often require players to hunt down a number of specific enemy types, so if you’re looking for Blood Eagle members, you’ll need to know where their camps are located.

Blood Eagle camps are noted by the Blood Eagle icon of an eagle, and you can revisit these camps to farm members. Here are some easy-to-find Blood Eagle camp locations in Fallout 76.

Blood Eagle locations in Fallout 76

Twin Pine Cabins

Twin Pine Cabins is located in the forest just to the northwest of Vault 76. The location was previously occupied by Super Mutants and then Scorched before the Blood Eagles showed up. Be wary of mines placed on the ground.

Hunter’s Ridge

Hunter’s Ridge is also located near Vault 76, to the southwest. It’s southeast of Point Pleasant and the Mothman Museum. The treetop camp has an alarm, meaning more Blood Eagles will arrive once combat begins.

Summersville

Summersville sits on the northern edge of New Gad, in the southern part of the forest area of the map, southeast of Flatsville. It’s not noted as a Blood Eagle camp on the map, but there’s a high volume of Blood Eagle members in town on the rooftops, waiting to pick off unsuspecting civilians.

South Cutthroat Camp

The South Cutthroat Camp is right next to Top of the World, in the Savage Divide. Like Hunter’s Ridge, the South Cutthroat Camp has an alarm that brings in reinforcements. During my raids of this camp, it’s been simultaneously attacked by Scorched, which can work in your favor. But one of the Blood Raiders was also equipped with Power Armor.

Dagger’s Den

Dagger’s Den is the closest thing the Blood Eagles have to a main base. It’s located in the Mire, directly east of the Top of the World and the South Cutthroat Camp. The actual den itself is surrounded by a large camp full of Blood Eagles, and there are plenty more inside.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 10 Fallout Shelter tips and tricks for new Overseers
Vault dwellers going about their daily lives in Fallout Shelter.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
10 Fallout Shelter tips and tricks for new Overseers
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop
A sign in Fallout 76 that says vault tec celebrates 300 years of America.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Amazon’s Fallout show might have locked in Fallout 4’s canon ending
Fallout 4 character is looking at Dogmeat
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Amazon’s Fallout show might have locked in Fallout 4’s canon ending
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 Fallout Shelter tips and tricks for new Overseers
Vault dwellers going about their daily lives in Fallout Shelter.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
10 Fallout Shelter tips and tricks for new Overseers
Anish Nair Anish Nair Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop
A sign in Fallout 76 that says vault tec celebrates 300 years of America.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 76: Most useful items to buy from the Atomic Shop
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Amazon’s Fallout show might have locked in Fallout 4’s canon ending
Fallout 4 character is looking at Dogmeat
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Amazon’s Fallout show might have locked in Fallout 4’s canon ending
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 17, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.