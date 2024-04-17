The Blood Eagles are a faction of raiders with camps scattered all across the Appalachia Wasteland in Fallout 76. Violent and psychotic, they prey on caravans and innocent civilians. But they also can be preyed upon by you, the Vault Dweller.

Every week, there are new weekly challenges that let players level up their S.C.O.R.E. meter, which unlocks new rewards at each rank. The weekly challenges often require players to hunt down a number of specific enemy types, so if you’re looking for Blood Eagle members, you’ll need to know where their camps are located.

Blood Eagle camps are noted by the Blood Eagle icon of an eagle, and you can revisit these camps to farm members. Here are some easy-to-find Blood Eagle camp locations in Fallout 76.

Blood Eagle locations in Fallout 76

Twin Pine Cabins

Twin Pine Cabins location in Fallout 76. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cozy and reclusive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Twin Pine Cabins is located in the forest just to the northwest of Vault 76. The location was previously occupied by Super Mutants and then Scorched before the Blood Eagles showed up. Be wary of mines placed on the ground.

Hunter’s Ridge

Hunter’s Ridge location in Fallout 76. Screenshot by Dot Esports The views are nice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunter’s Ridge is also located near Vault 76, to the southwest. It’s southeast of Point Pleasant and the Mothman Museum. The treetop camp has an alarm, meaning more Blood Eagles will arrive once combat begins.

Summersville

Summersville location in Fallout 76. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sunny days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Summersville sits on the northern edge of New Gad, in the southern part of the forest area of the map, southeast of Flatsville. It’s not noted as a Blood Eagle camp on the map, but there’s a high volume of Blood Eagle members in town on the rooftops, waiting to pick off unsuspecting civilians.

South Cutthroat Camp

South Cutthroat Camp location in Fallout 76. Screenshot by Dot Esports Just under the Top of the World. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The South Cutthroat Camp is right next to Top of the World, in the Savage Divide. Like Hunter’s Ridge, the South Cutthroat Camp has an alarm that brings in reinforcements. During my raids of this camp, it’s been simultaneously attacked by Scorched, which can work in your favor. But one of the Blood Raiders was also equipped with Power Armor.

Dagger’s Den

Dagger’s Den location in Fallout 76. Screenshot by Dot Esports That’s a lot of Blood Eagles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dagger’s Den is the closest thing the Blood Eagles have to a main base. It’s located in the Mire, directly east of the Top of the World and the South Cutthroat Camp. The actual den itself is surrounded by a large camp full of Blood Eagles, and there are plenty more inside.

