Fall Guys season 6 launches with Epic cross-progression, Ghost of Tsushima items, and new Fiesta show

Season six of Fall Guys has officially been released with a plethora of new changes and content including a new seasonal fame path full of rewards, a new show featuring all-new levels, and the integration of Epic Games accounts for the purposes of cross-progression.

The first thing that players will notice is the required use of an Epic Games account to play Fall Guys. While players might be confused or irritated about this, it serves a purpose. This will allow players to have one profile that they can access across multiple platforms, including PC and Playstation, as well as future platforms like Switch and Xbox.

Jin is now available in @FallGuysGame! Have you ever seen a cuter samurai? 🥺



Get the samurai and Ghost costumes in Season 6’s Fame Path! pic.twitter.com/Hl6il5mVBM — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) November 30, 2021

Once they get into the game, players will be able to view the season six fame path, Fall Guys’ take on the seasonal pass that’s full of cosmetic rewards. This season’s path includes two different Legendary costumes from PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Tsushima by Suckerpunch. Players can unlock the basic Jin Sakai samurai costume by reaching level 15 and the full Ghost costume by maxing out the path at level 50.

✨ FALL GUYS SEASON 6 IS OUT NOW ✨



🎈 It's time for a PARTY 🎈



CHOOSE OUR TWITTER NAME!



Reply or quote retweet with your name choice, and the tweet with the most likes in 24 hours wins



We reserve the right to yeet any inappropriate suggestions lol 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NCoWGQLEE — Fall Guys – Season 6 Out Now! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 30, 2021

Players can start to earn progress via the new Fiesta show, which features all five of the new rounds that have been added to the game, most of which are new obstacle courses. This show playlist will be available until Monday, Dec. 6.