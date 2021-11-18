Fall Guys adds cross-platform progression, now requires Epic Games account starting with season 6

Cross-platform progression is officially coming to Fall Guys for season six, according to an official post from Mediatonic today. You’ll have to create or sign in to an Epic Games Store account not just to play on multiple platforms, but to play the game in general beginning in season six.

The announcement from Mediatonic says that an Epic Games account is now needed to play Fall Guys as a whole, but players will now be able to play with a single profile on PC, PS4, Xbox, and Switch. Epic Games acquired Mediatonic’s parent company, Tonic Games Group, in March 2021.

Players will have to link their primary profile to their Epic Games account prior to the start of season six, meaning that if they already play with multiple profiles for different platforms, they can only connect one to their primary/Epic Games account.

Crowns, Shards, and Kudos won’t carry over from profiles other than your primary profile, so Mediatonic advises that you spend all that currency in the store before the start of season six. When it comes to costumes and DLC content on your non-primary profiles, the devs say you can contact their Player Support team to get those transferred to your Epic/primary profile.

Linking to an Epic Games account will earn a Fall Guys player 10 crowns and give the ability to enjoy custom names back to PC players.