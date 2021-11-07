Fall Guys crossover with Fortnite on the way, data miners claim

Fall Guys‘ has gathered a steady player base after a meteoric launch. However, a massive collaboration is set to take place, according to data miners, and it could bring many returning players back to the game.

According to Fortnite leaker FNLeaks, Fall Guys is set to team up with Fortnite in a future update, bringing plenty of content from the battle royale sensation to the bean-based elimination-style platformer. This isn’t the first time data miners hinted at a crossover between the two, however, since data miners teased a collab between the two titles in February.

Here's some more cosmetics related to Fortnite just added!



Nameplates:

– "Loot Llama"

– "Victory Backboard"

– "Battle Bus"

– "Blueprint"

– "Cuddle Team Leader"

– "Slurp" — Max // Fortnite Leaks & Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) November 7, 2021

The leaker claims new outfits appear within Fall Guys content system, including the signature Loot Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, Rippley, and a ton of similarly Fortnite-themed nameplates.

With names like Battle Bus, Loot Llama, Slurp, and Cuddle Team Leader, there isn’t a lot of room for these items to be misinterpreted. If they are truly added to the game, it would seem a Fortnite crossover is imminent. Nothing has been officially confirmed so far, however.

Data mined information reflects the contents of the game files and could contain scrapped content that may not make it to the final version. This was the case for the former collaboration between the two franchises found in the game files, though its reemergence could mean the crossover is finally making the cut.

Neither Epic Games nor Mediatonic has yet officially announced the collaboration, however, and fans should wait for official confirmation.