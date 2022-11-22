All Fall Guys season 3 battle pass rewards

A small price to pay for lots of treasure.

Image via Mediatonic

Fall Guys season three, Sunken Secrets, has washed up on shore with five new playable rounds, a new Let’s Get Kraken special event, and what’s sure to be a plethora of new content added in the future.

As always with a new season, a new season pass filled to the brim with cosmetics to unlock and earn has been released as well. There are many nautical-themed items this season, and players who get to the very end of the main premium track can unlock the highly sought-after Spongebob cosmetics.

All battle pass rewards for Fall Guys season three: Sunken Secrets

Here are all the season three battle pass rewards listed in order. All items requires purchase of the season pass, unless they are marked as “free.”

  1. Cfallhu full costume
  2. Ancient Deep color
  3. Ancient Deep faceplate
  4. Sharkbait pattern
  5. 100 Show-Bucks
  6. Lost City Legend nickname (free)
  7. Gone Fishing emote
  8. Captain’s Cap upper costume (free)
  9. 300 Kudos (free)
  10. Flippy Floppy celebration
  11. Kilty Pleasure lower costume (free)
  12. X-er Sides pattern
  13. Sandy Starfish nameplate (free)
  14. 100 Show-Bucks (free)
  15. Dovah-Bean lower costume
  16. Dovah-Bean upper costume
  17. Shell Shoal pattern (free)
  18. Gull-ible nickname (free)
  19. Beaky faceplate
  20. 400 Kudos (free)
  21. Beaky color (free)
  22. Gully Guarding nameplate (free)
  23. 100 Show-Bucks
  24. Captain Gully lower costume
  25. Captain Gully upper costume
  26. Barnacles pattern (free)
  27. The Swim emote
  28. Candy Beandana (free)
  29. Shark Tail lower costume (free)
  30. 100 Show-Bucks
  31. Anchors Aweigh! nickname (free)
  32. 400 Kudos (free)
  33. Admirality faceplate
  34. Admirality color (free)
  35. 100 Show-Bucks
  36. Anchors Aweigh pattern (free)
  37. Admiral Anchor lower pattern
  38. Admiral Anchor upper pattern
  39. Bubble Up nameplate (free)
  40. 400 Kudos (free)
  41. 100 Show-Bucks
  42. Getting Pinched celebration
  43. Peg Leg lower costume (free)
  44. Jungle Frog Pack upper costume
  45. Water Caustics pattern (free)
  46. 100 Show-Bucks
  47. Limiter Release nameplate
  48. Ultraman Factor nickname (free)
  49. Specium Ray emote
  50. 100 Show-Bucks
  51. 400 Kudos (free)
  52. Ultraman lower costume
  53. Ultraman upper costume
  54. Feeling Crabby pattern (free)
  55. Gumball faceplate
  56. Gumball color (free)
  57. Big Catch nickname (free)
  58. 100 Show-Bucks
  59. Wipeout nameplate (free)
  60. Shork lower costume
  61. Shork upper costume
  62. 500 Kudos (free)
  63. Shark Camo pattern (free)
  64. Caught By The Kraken celebration
  65. 100 Show-Bucks (free)
  66. Pineapple Ring Pack upper costume
  67. Banana Bag lower costume (free)
  68. Verdibream nameplate (free)
  69. Blobfish faceplate
  70. Blobfish color (free)
  71. Beautiful Blob nickname (free)
  72. 100 Show-Bucks
  73. Puffer Fish nameplate (free)
  74. Blobfish lower costume
  75. Blobfish upper costume
  76. 500 Kudos (free)
  77. Row Your Boat emote
  78. 100 Show-Bucks
  79. Clownfish pattern (free)
  80. Aqua Blaster Belt lower costume
  81. Mackerel Duo nameplate (free)
  82. Pinchy Pinchers upper costume (free)
  83. 100 Show-Bucks
  84. 500 Kudos (free)
  85. Toothsome nameplate
  86. Toothsome color (free)
  87. 100 Show-Bucks
  88. Keen Angler nickname (free)
  89. Darkmaw lower costume
  90. Darkmaw upper costume
  91. That Sinking Feeling nameplate (free)
  92. Bubbly Buddy pattern (free)
  93. The Snail’s Meow (Gary from Spongebob) upper costume
  94. Art thou feeling it now? nickname (free)
  95. 600 Kudos (free)
  96. Order Up! nameplate
  97. Bubble Bowl Performance celebration
  98. 100 Show-Bucks (free)
  99. Spongebob lower costume
  100. Spongebob upper costume

The track continues until level 200, but almost all of the individual tracks after 100 reward 30 Crown Shards each, with a couple of exceptions. At level 133 of the season three pass, players earn the Lesser Spotted Shark full costume. At level 165 they earn the Great Old Guy full costume, inspired by Cthulhu. At max level 200, they earn the Admiral Mainesale full costume.

For those curious or those lacking any patience, you can use Show-Bucks to skip tiers, but it would cost you around 14,000 Show-Bucks to get to tier 200 straight away, which costs roughly $80.