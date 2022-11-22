All Fall Guys season 3 battle pass rewards

Fall Guys season three, Sunken Secrets, has washed up on shore with five new playable rounds, a new Let’s Get Kraken special event, and what’s sure to be a plethora of new content added in the future.

As always with a new season, a new season pass filled to the brim with cosmetics to unlock and earn has been released as well. There are many nautical-themed items this season, and players who get to the very end of the main premium track can unlock the highly sought-after Spongebob cosmetics.

All battle pass rewards for Fall Guys season three: Sunken Secrets

Here are all the season three battle pass rewards listed in order. All items requires purchase of the season pass, unless they are marked as “free.”

Cfallhu full costume Ancient Deep color Ancient Deep faceplate Sharkbait pattern 100 Show-Bucks Lost City Legend nickname (free) Gone Fishing emote Captain’s Cap upper costume (free) 300 Kudos (free) Flippy Floppy celebration Kilty Pleasure lower costume (free) X-er Sides pattern Sandy Starfish nameplate (free) 100 Show-Bucks (free) Dovah-Bean lower costume Dovah-Bean upper costume Shell Shoal pattern (free) Gull-ible nickname (free) Beaky faceplate 400 Kudos (free) Beaky color (free) Gully Guarding nameplate (free) 100 Show-Bucks Captain Gully lower costume Captain Gully upper costume Barnacles pattern (free) The Swim emote Candy Beandana (free) Shark Tail lower costume (free) 100 Show-Bucks Anchors Aweigh! nickname (free) 400 Kudos (free) Admirality faceplate Admirality color (free) 100 Show-Bucks Anchors Aweigh pattern (free) Admiral Anchor lower pattern Admiral Anchor upper pattern Bubble Up nameplate (free) 400 Kudos (free) 100 Show-Bucks Getting Pinched celebration Peg Leg lower costume (free) Jungle Frog Pack upper costume Water Caustics pattern (free) 100 Show-Bucks Limiter Release nameplate Ultraman Factor nickname (free) Specium Ray emote 100 Show-Bucks 400 Kudos (free) Ultraman lower costume Ultraman upper costume Feeling Crabby pattern (free) Gumball faceplate Gumball color (free) Big Catch nickname (free) 100 Show-Bucks Wipeout nameplate (free) Shork lower costume Shork upper costume 500 Kudos (free) Shark Camo pattern (free) Caught By The Kraken celebration 100 Show-Bucks (free) Pineapple Ring Pack upper costume Banana Bag lower costume (free) Verdibream nameplate (free) Blobfish faceplate Blobfish color (free) Beautiful Blob nickname (free) 100 Show-Bucks Puffer Fish nameplate (free) Blobfish lower costume Blobfish upper costume 500 Kudos (free) Row Your Boat emote 100 Show-Bucks Clownfish pattern (free) Aqua Blaster Belt lower costume Mackerel Duo nameplate (free) Pinchy Pinchers upper costume (free) 100 Show-Bucks 500 Kudos (free) Toothsome nameplate Toothsome color (free) 100 Show-Bucks Keen Angler nickname (free) Darkmaw lower costume Darkmaw upper costume That Sinking Feeling nameplate (free) Bubbly Buddy pattern (free) The Snail’s Meow (Gary from Spongebob) upper costume Art thou feeling it now? nickname (free) 600 Kudos (free) Order Up! nameplate Bubble Bowl Performance celebration 100 Show-Bucks (free) Spongebob lower costume Spongebob upper costume

The track continues until level 200, but almost all of the individual tracks after 100 reward 30 Crown Shards each, with a couple of exceptions. At level 133 of the season three pass, players earn the Lesser Spotted Shark full costume. At level 165 they earn the Great Old Guy full costume, inspired by Cthulhu. At max level 200, they earn the Admiral Mainesale full costume.

For those curious or those lacking any patience, you can use Show-Bucks to skip tiers, but it would cost you around 14,000 Show-Bucks to get to tier 200 straight away, which costs roughly $80.