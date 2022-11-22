It’s time for another new season in Fall Guys, as the game’s third season since their free-to-play shift has officially gone live as of Nov. 22. The Sunken Secrets season has added five new rounds set in an underwater lost city, added a new ‘Dive Slide’ mechanic, and made a handful of quality-of-life improvements.

Running alongside the launch of the new season is a new special event, one that encourages players to try out the new rounds. The Let’s Get Kraken event will challenge players across Solo, Duo, and Squad play, and provide rewards to those that can complete the challenges.

All Let’s Get Kraken challenges in Fall Guys season 3

There will be a total of 10 challenges to complete during the Let’s Get Kraken event, which ends on Dec. 6, 2022. Each challenge rewards 100 XP, and players unlock rewards on the track after reaching XP milestones.

Image via Mediatonic

The challenges are:

Play one match in the Let’s Get Kraken Show

Qualify from five rounds in Let’s Get Kraken

Play one match in the Solo Show

Qualify from six rounds in Solo Show

Play one match in the Duos or Squads Show

Qualify from six rounds in Duos or Squads Show

Play one match of Time Attack

Play five matches of Time Attack

Two more challenges TBD

The current list of challenges does not require players to win a show, only to advance past a handful of rounds in each show playlist.

All Let’s Get Kraken rewards

There are six Let’s Get Kraken rewards that can be earned by completing challenges.

Image via Mediatonic Image via Mediatonic Image via Mediatonic

Let’s Get Kraken nickname

Deep Sea Bean nameplate

200 Kudos

Ancient Alloy Anchor costume

Kraken Tentacles pattern

Golden Sands Anchor costume

Let’s Get Kraken is a free-to-play event that does not requires season pass ownership.