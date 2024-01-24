Category:
Enshrouded

How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error

Many people can't get into online matches, and a fix is coming.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:34 am
A promotional art for Enshrouded in black and white with a red X on top of it.
Image via Keen Games, Remix by Dot Esports

In Enshrouded, players trying to join online servers often face a MiniDump error. This error crashes the game and kicks you out. It’s a problem with the game itself, and right now, there’s no fix you can do. The game’s creators have said on Discord they are fixing it soon. Until then, you can still play the game in Private mode without issues.

Recommended Videos
The minidump error in Enshrouded.
Minidump error. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“The team has been made aware of a crash bug that occurs when clicking the ‘Join Server’ button in-game,” developers wrote on Enshrouded’s official Discord sever. “We are already working on a hotfix for this and will push it to Steam very soon. The game is still fully playable in private mode, so please use that for now.” There is no estimate time for when this issue will be fixed yet.

The game creators have said the MiniDump error in Enshrouded isn’t caused by players, so it’s best not to change any game settings or files for now. I checked the game about 40 minutes after its release, and the issue was still there. For now, playing in Private mode works fine and is the best option.

If your game crashes or freezes for other reasons, it might not be the MiniDump error. Check if your computer’s drivers are updated and your internet connection is stable, as the problem might be on your side. But remember, it’s normal for new games like Enshrouded to have server problems at the start. So, you might just wait for the developers to announce more fixes and updates.

related content
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Man standing atop Elixir Well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
The players character in Enshrouded inside his base, looking at the Flame Altar.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Man standing outside of Longkeep
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded screenshot showing the player character standing in front of a Shroud Root.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to unlock all Fast Travel points in Enshrouded
Man standing on ledge overlooking Springlands
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to unlock all Fast Travel points in Enshrouded
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Man standing atop Elixir Well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
The players character in Enshrouded inside his base, looking at the Flame Altar.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Man standing outside of Longkeep
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded screenshot showing the player character standing in front of a Shroud Root.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to unlock all Fast Travel points in Enshrouded
Man standing on ledge overlooking Springlands
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to unlock all Fast Travel points in Enshrouded
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.