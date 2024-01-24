In Enshrouded, players trying to join online servers often face a MiniDump error. This error crashes the game and kicks you out. It’s a problem with the game itself, and right now, there’s no fix you can do. The game’s creators have said on Discord they are fixing it soon. Until then, you can still play the game in Private mode without issues.

Minidump error. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“The team has been made aware of a crash bug that occurs when clicking the ‘Join Server’ button in-game,” developers wrote on Enshrouded’s official Discord sever. “We are already working on a hotfix for this and will push it to Steam very soon. The game is still fully playable in private mode, so please use that for now.” There is no estimate time for when this issue will be fixed yet.

The game creators have said the MiniDump error in Enshrouded isn’t caused by players, so it’s best not to change any game settings or files for now. I checked the game about 40 minutes after its release, and the issue was still there. For now, playing in Private mode works fine and is the best option.

If your game crashes or freezes for other reasons, it might not be the MiniDump error. Check if your computer’s drivers are updated and your internet connection is stable, as the problem might be on your side. But remember, it’s normal for new games like Enshrouded to have server problems at the start. So, you might just wait for the developers to announce more fixes and updates.