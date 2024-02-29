Category:
Elden Ring

Where to buy Arrows in Elden Ring: Merchant locations

If you want to use a bow, you'll have to get out your wallet.
Feb 29, 2024
A knight stands in front of a nomadic merchant in Elden Ring, ready to buy some arrows.
In Elden Ring, bow users can deal massive damage from a safe range but must spend a resource: Arrows. It’s important to have access to ammunition at all times, from the most expensive to the most mundane. Let’s talk about how you can pick up arrows for yourself.

All merchant locations that sell Arrows in Elden Ring

An image of the Elden Ring map, showing all 13 locations where it is possible to purchase Arrows.
A lot more people sell this item than you might expect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

13 Merchants sell Arrows in Elden Ring, though only 12 of them are permanently accessible at a time. They span across the Lands Between, though are notably absent in the Mountaintop of the Giants. Several are right next to a Site of Grace, making your arrow access almost instantaneous in most situations. All of them sell Arrows for the same price of 20 Runes—no cheapskates here.

Here are the descriptions of the Arrow-selling Merchants in Elden Ring:

Merchant nameMerchant location
Merchant KaléChurch of Elleh, Limgrave
Nomadic MerchantLimgrave, South-east of Coastal Cave
Nomadic MerchantEastern Mistwood, north-west of Fort Haight
Nomadic MerchantNorthern Limgrave, west of Summonwater Village
Isolated MerchantShack, Western Weeping Peninsula
Nomadic MerchantEastern Weeping Peninsula, next to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace
Nomadic MerchantSouth-west Liurnia of the Lakes
Nomadic MerchantNorthern Liurnia of the Lakes, on the ramp north of the Bellum Church Site of Grace
Nomadic MerchantSouthern Caelid, north-east of the Caelid Catacombs, east of the Caelid Map Fragment
Abandoned MerchantSiofra River, only accessible by climbing scaffolding in the center of the map and entering the western ruin
Hermit MerchantNorthern section of the Capital Outskirts, in a shack
Nomadic MerchantMt. Gelmir, east of the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. Accessible by dropping down thecliff facee across the bridge
Twin Maiden HusksRoundtable Hold, only after given the Kalé Bell Bearing

Of these, only one Merchant is conditional. The Twin Maiden Husks will only sell Arrows if you acquire Kalé’s Bell Bearing, an item acquired from the Merchant’s corpse when he dies. All the other 11 Merchants will be active at all times as long as they’re not killed.

How to get special Arrows in Elden Ring

The menu for a merchant in Elden Ring, with the focus on the Fire Arrow item.
Special Arrows can be bought at a premium if you know where to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several other types of Arrows in Elden Ring. Some are purchasable at Merchants, and others aren’t. The Arrows able to be purchased at Merchants include:

  • Fire Arrow: Nomadic Merchant (Northern Caelid)
  • Serpent Arrow: Isolated Merchant (Western Dragonbarrow)
  • Golden Arrow: Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts)
  • Great Arrow: Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts), Nomadic Merchant (Mt. Gelmir), Hermit Merchant (Mountaintop of the Giants, south of the Stargazer’s Ruins), Gatekeeper Gostoc (Stormveil Castle), Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula), Patches (various locations)
  • Golden Great Arrow: Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts)
  • Dwelling Arrow: Abandoned Merchant (Siofra River), Imprisoned Merchant (Moghwyn Palace, near Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint)
  • St. Trina’s Arrow: Nomadic Merchant (Mistwood), Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria, south-east of the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace)
  • Radahn’s Spear: Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold, after Radahn is dead)
Making the most of your Arrows

Buying normal Arrows is a good idea for consistent damage, but bows can deal massive damage and steal boss fights through status effects. Arrows like St. Trina’s Arrow can stall out boss fights, so learning where those merchants are is a good idea.

The Crafting Menu for Elden Ring, with the focus on the Bone Arrow item.
Some special Arrows will only be available through crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many craftable arrows, too. They include:

  • Bone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 1
  • Bloodbane Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 6
  • Coldbone Arrow: Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 7
  • Firebone Arrow: Armorer’s Cookbook 2
  • Haligbone Arrow: Missionary’s Cookbook 4
  • Lightningbone Arrow: Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook 1
  • Magicbone Arrow: Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 5
  • Poisonbone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 3
  • Rainbow Stone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 7
  • Rotbone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 15
  • Shattershard Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 11
  • Sleepbone Arrow: Fevor’s Cookbook 2
  • Stormwing Bone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 10
  • Bone Great Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 13

A select few arrows, such as the Spiritflame Arrow, rarely drop from enemies.

Do enemies drop Arrows?

The Merchant screen in Elden Ring, with a focus on the Arrow item.
If you want them to fly true and deal full damage, you’ll need to fork over some Runes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is impossible to farm most kinds of arrows for free in Elden Ring unless you craft them. Bone Arrows can be farmed and crafted by hunting down various beasts across the Lands Between, but they deal marginally less damage than their full-arrow counterparts. You’ll almost always need to fork over Runes if you want max damage.

A few arrows drop from dead bodies—such as the Golem’s Great and Magic Arrows—but few enemies drop this kind of ammunition. Compared to Bolts, Arrows are significantly harder to scavenge and require you to craft or purchase nearly all your stock.

