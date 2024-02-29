Where to buy Arrows in Elden Ring: Merchant locations

In Elden Ring, bow users can deal massive damage from a safe range but must spend a resource: Arrows. It’s important to have access to ammunition at all times, from the most expensive to the most mundane. Let’s talk about how you can pick up arrows for yourself.

All merchant locations that sell Arrows in Elden Ring

A lot more people sell this item than you might expect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

13 Merchants sell Arrows in Elden Ring, though only 12 of them are permanently accessible at a time. They span across the Lands Between, though are notably absent in the Mountaintop of the Giants. Several are right next to a Site of Grace, making your arrow access almost instantaneous in most situations. All of them sell Arrows for the same price of 20 Runes—no cheapskates here.

Here are the descriptions of the Arrow-selling Merchants in Elden Ring:

Merchant name Merchant location Merchant Kalé Church of Elleh, Limgrave Nomadic Merchant Limgrave, South-east of Coastal Cave Nomadic Merchant Eastern Mistwood, north-west of Fort Haight Nomadic Merchant Northern Limgrave, west of Summonwater Village Isolated Merchant Shack, Western Weeping Peninsula Nomadic Merchant Eastern Weeping Peninsula, next to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace Nomadic Merchant South-west Liurnia of the Lakes Nomadic Merchant Northern Liurnia of the Lakes, on the ramp north of the Bellum Church Site of Grace Nomadic Merchant Southern Caelid, north-east of the Caelid Catacombs, east of the Caelid Map Fragment Abandoned Merchant Siofra River, only accessible by climbing scaffolding in the center of the map and entering the western ruin Hermit Merchant Northern section of the Capital Outskirts, in a shack Nomadic Merchant Mt. Gelmir, east of the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. Accessible by dropping down thecliff facee across the bridge Twin Maiden Husks Roundtable Hold, only after given the Kalé Bell Bearing

Of these, only one Merchant is conditional. The Twin Maiden Husks will only sell Arrows if you acquire Kalé’s Bell Bearing, an item acquired from the Merchant’s corpse when he dies. All the other 11 Merchants will be active at all times as long as they’re not killed.

How to get special Arrows in Elden Ring

Special Arrows can be bought at a premium if you know where to find them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several other types of Arrows in Elden Ring. Some are purchasable at Merchants, and others aren’t. The Arrows able to be purchased at Merchants include:

Fire Arrow: Nomadic Merchant (Northern Caelid)

Nomadic Merchant (Northern Caelid) Serpent Arrow: Isolated Merchant (Western Dragonbarrow)

Isolated Merchant (Western Dragonbarrow) Golden Arrow: Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts)

Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts) Great Arrow: Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts), Nomadic Merchant (Mt. Gelmir), Hermit Merchant (Mountaintop of the Giants, south of the Stargazer’s Ruins), Gatekeeper Gostoc (Stormveil Castle), Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula), Patches (various locations)

Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts), Nomadic Merchant (Mt. Gelmir), Hermit Merchant (Mountaintop of the Giants, south of the Stargazer’s Ruins), Gatekeeper Gostoc (Stormveil Castle), Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula), Patches (various locations) Golden Great Arrow: Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts)

Hermit Merchant (Northern Capital Outskirts) Dwelling Arrow: Abandoned Merchant (Siofra River), Imprisoned Merchant (Moghwyn Palace, near Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint)

Abandoned Merchant (Siofra River), Imprisoned Merchant (Moghwyn Palace, near Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint) St. Trina’s Arrow: Nomadic Merchant (Mistwood), Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria, south-east of the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace)

Nomadic Merchant (Mistwood), Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria, south-east of the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace) Radahn’s Spear: Finger Reader Enia (Roundtable Hold, after Radahn is dead)

Making the most of your Arrows Buying normal Arrows is a good idea for consistent damage, but bows can deal massive damage and steal boss fights through status effects. Arrows like St. Trina’s Arrow can stall out boss fights, so learning where those merchants are is a good idea.

Some special Arrows will only be available through crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many craftable arrows, too. They include:

Bone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 1

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 1 Bloodbane Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 6

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 6 Coldbone Arrow: Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 7

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 7 Firebone Arrow: Armorer’s Cookbook 2

Armorer’s Cookbook 2 Haligbone Arrow: Missionary’s Cookbook 4

Missionary’s Cookbook 4 Lightningbone Arrow: Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook 1

Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook 1 Magicbone Arrow: Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 5

Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 5 Poisonbone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 3

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 3 Rainbow Stone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 7

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 7 Rotbone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 15

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 15 Shattershard Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 11

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 11 Sleepbone Arrow: Fevor’s Cookbook 2

Fevor’s Cookbook 2 Stormwing Bone Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 10

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 10 Bone Great Arrow: Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 13

A select few arrows, such as the Spiritflame Arrow, rarely drop from enemies.

Do enemies drop Arrows?

If you want them to fly true and deal full damage, you’ll need to fork over some Runes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is impossible to farm most kinds of arrows for free in Elden Ring unless you craft them. Bone Arrows can be farmed and crafted by hunting down various beasts across the Lands Between, but they deal marginally less damage than their full-arrow counterparts. You’ll almost always need to fork over Runes if you want max damage.

A few arrows drop from dead bodies—such as the Golem’s Great and Magic Arrows—but few enemies drop this kind of ammunition. Compared to Bolts, Arrows are significantly harder to scavenge and require you to craft or purchase nearly all your stock.