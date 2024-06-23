Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
TimTheTatman Elden Ring DLC Stream funny moment
Image via TimTheTatman
Category:
Elden Ring
Streaming

TimTheTatman’s encounter with ‘a f*cking hippo’ shows how Elden Ring DLC is going for him

Guess it's treating him right.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 22, 2024 11:34 pm

TimTheTatman recently shared a hilarious clip to demonstrate how his Elden Ring run is going so far. Trust me, it’s freaking bonkers.

Recommended Videos

The famous Twitch streamer known for creating content centered around CoD Warzone took a turn to test his luck against the formidable foes of Elden Ring on June 18.

During a recent stream for the DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, TimTheTatman encountered yet another formidable boss whom he was mildly prepared for, as always. However, the preparation failed again as the boss he went against was none other than the Golden Hippopotamus. The wild beast is known for his headfast attacks and sharp teeth that could easily make a dentist reconsider their career choice.

Poking fun at the situation, Tim shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), tweeting, “Hey Tim how is Shadow of Erdtree going?” In the chaotic clip, he anticipated danger, informing fans about a potential boss encounter. But as soon as the boss came charging at him, chaos ensued, sending him into panic mode.

“Oh my god, it’s a f*cking hippo. Why does that kinda look like me?” the streamer commented before being attacked. With nowhere to run or hide, he watched as his character was chewed in half and immediately died, providing us with some excellent commentary as it all unfolded: “Oh my god, he’s eating me! What on Earth, dude.”

TimTheTatman edited poster of Elden Ring.
This was one unforgettable moment in Tim’s Elden Ring adventure. Image via TimTheTatman on X

This wild clip got a bunch of funny replies, with one user stating, “Average Elden Ring experience for those who don’t know.” Another user joked, “Lasted about as long as the Cowboy’s playoff chances.” As for Tim, he took it all in stride, laughing along with the chat as he fell to the mighty hippopotamus.

While the whole Twitch community is following the bandwagon of completing the latest Elden Ring DLC, Tim is by far on the top of my list for the best to ever do it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook linkedin