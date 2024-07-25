Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Player character on a horse with the Erdtree in the background in Elden Ring
Category:
Elden Ring

Speedrunner puts up $10K for any brave Elden Ring player who beats this ludicrous challenge

The Lands of Shadow get their own speedrunning category almost as rigorous as the DLC itself.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:56 am

Distortion2, one of the biggest Elden Ring and Souls games speedrunners, has put up a $10,000 bounty for completing the new Rune Level One DLC% category. The challenge is to clear all Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses without leveling up and using only weapons located in the DLC itself.

Recommended Videos

The category will also require players to not level up Scadutree Blessings without beating the bosses themselves. Distortion2 said how “Rune level one wasn’t hard enough,” due to the strength offered by base game weapons even if a player removed leveling from their build, prompting him to allow only DLC weapons for the bounty. Runs will not start in the base game either, so don’t worry about having to go with your bare fists for hours in the Lands Between. Rather, everyone will load up a save file that will locate them at the very start of the DLC.

Elden Ring character casting a Frenzied Flame incantation in the DLC Shadow of the Erdtree
The DLC’s bosses are among the most challenging in the entire game. Image via Bandai Namco

The reason behind limiting Scadutree Blessing level-ups is found in the fact that most speedruns, as Distortion2 puts it, “will normally have the runner collect as many Scadutree fragments along the route as possible” to dish out the most damage. The YouTuber “isn’t a fan” of this segment and has thus relegated Scadutree Blessing leveling to defeating the bosses themselves as a reward.

To help them in the run, players will start it with all the Talismans, Physick Tears, and other “useful tools.” This will largely remove the Talisman-hunting portion of the run as well, making it much more focused on the gameplay rather than glorified easter egg hunts.

The event is set to last from today, July 25, until Aug. 11, and will have a $10,000 reward spread out between the top 10 players, the first of which will receive a $4,000 piece of the cake. The bottom five players will be given $200 each, so you can score a good buck even if you don’t finish first.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.