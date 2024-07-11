Is the Elden Ring anime real?

Elden Ring is one of the best-selling games of all time and FromSoftware’s magnum opus. It’s becoming such a large franchise that an expansion into other forms of media is to be expected. Elden Ring is Japanese, like anime, so will there be an Elden Ring anime? Let’s find out.

Will there be an Elden Ring anime?

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s biggest and best-selling game, with over 25 million copies shipped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well, yes and no. As things stand, there is no official Elden Ring anime in development. FromSoftware has even gone the extra mile to purchase rights to the Elden Ring IP from Bandai Namco, essentially halting any plans the publisher had for media expansions. So far, FromSoftware hasn’t commented on whether or not they will be making anything, though the company’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, did say he’d be open to a movie adaptation with the right partners. George RR Martin also hinted at a potential Elden Ring TV show or movie being in the works.

On the other hand, there is actually a fan-made Elden Ring animation coming out this year. It is made by SteinsAlter, who previously dabbled in fanimations. The creator posted a trailer for the anime on their X page on July 8, and announced the project will be going live this coming fall. The full production will only be five minutes long, but given how well the animation in the trailer looked, I’d say it will be more than enough. Hopes for an actual adaptation remain high, and given the size of the Elden Ring IP, it would be silly to leave things as they are.

