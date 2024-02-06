Category:
Elden Ring

Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in the works at Tencent, but don’t expect it any time soon

Tencent wants its own Genshin Impact.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:07 am
Malenia and Radahn under a red sky in Elden Ring
Image via FromSoftware

Chinese conglomerate Tencent is reportedly working on a mobile version of the 2022 smash hit Elden Ring, but development is going slowly.

Recommended Videos

This is according to a Feb. 6 report by Reuters, which spoke with three anonymous sources familiar with Tencent’s plans. This is part of Tencent’s efforts to find a new hit video game. The company has expressed dissatisfaction with its gaming business in the past year, saying it “achieved nothing.” It’s why rumors of it buying Dungeons & Dragons from Hasbro almost seemed believable until Wizards of the Coast said such claims were untrue.

A player in Elden Ring stands beneath a monstrous enemy.
Can’t imagine Elden Ring fans would be happy with a free-to-play version. Image via FromSoftware

In case you’re wondering, no, this news doesn’t mean Tencent bought the Elden Ring IP either. The company owns a stake in developer FromSoftware and is said to have acquired licensing rights for the game in 2022, setting up a small team to work on a prototype for a mobile version.

Elden Ring is a perfect choice to base a new mega-hit on. It took the gaming world by storm when it launched in 2022, and aside from being a huge financial success, it was a critical darling and won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

But this mobile project is apparently not just a straight port of Elden Ring. Tencent reportedly wants it to be the company’s own Genshin Impact. No, that doesn’t mean turning it into an anime-style game full of cute girls and boys. Instead, it would be reworked into a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Considering how profitable Genshin Impact has been for miHoYo (another Chinese company rivaling Tencent), it’s no wonder Tencent would want something just as popular. I can’t find any current figures, but in 2022, Sensor Tower reported Genshin Impact was making $1 billion every six months on mobile, not counting the console or PC versions.

Gaming smiling while holding a mask.
Of course, Tencent wants that Genshin Impact money, but is Elden Ring really the answer? Image via HoYoverse

The problem, though, is Elden Ring was never designed with a free-to-play model in mind. It’s a premium experience and has no additional paid content like microtransactions, loot boxes, or purchasable weapons besides the upcoming DLC expansion. If anything, Elden Ring’s existence proves games don’t need to be constantly draining players’ wallets to be financially successful.

Tencent and FromSoftware refused to comment, so there’s no official confirmation of the Elden Ring mobile game’s existence. It could wind up being canceled if its development doesn’t pick up, though I doubt Tencent is willing to give up on a potential cash cow like Elden Ring.

related content
Read Article Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Streaming
Streaming
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
An image of the player character casting Comet Azur in Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Someone is playing Elden Ring with an actual violin now, because of course
Elden Ring Fire Giant
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Someone is playing Elden Ring with an actual violin now, because of course
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring fans think they’ve found DLC release clue with intriguing Steam update
A female doll-like character with an icy hood covering their forehead. Their right eye has a blue design flowing downwards from it
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring fans think they’ve found DLC release clue with intriguing Steam update
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 15, 2024
Read Article 10 things we’re desperate to see in Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC
A player in Elden Ring stands beneath a monstrous enemy.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
10 things we’re desperate to see in Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
A screenshot of Asmongold looking at the camera. He has long, majestic hair like a Disney princess.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Streaming
Streaming
Forget Elden Ring DLC, the year’s best Soulslike might be a fan-made Asmongold game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
An image of the player character casting Comet Azur in Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Someone is playing Elden Ring with an actual violin now, because of course
Elden Ring Fire Giant
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Someone is playing Elden Ring with an actual violin now, because of course
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring fans think they’ve found DLC release clue with intriguing Steam update
A female doll-like character with an icy hood covering their forehead. Their right eye has a blue design flowing downwards from it
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring fans think they’ve found DLC release clue with intriguing Steam update
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 15, 2024
Read Article 10 things we’re desperate to see in Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC
A player in Elden Ring stands beneath a monstrous enemy.
Category:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring
10 things we’re desperate to see in Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 12, 2024

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.