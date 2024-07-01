George RR Martin teases he might be working on something Elden Ring-related

Elden Ring and its DLC release, Shadow of the Erdtree, have been incredibly successful in many ways. As such, it’s no great surprise that many fans are interested in a film or television adaption, and a new blog post from George R. R. Martin suggests those dreams may be closer than many gamers expected.

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently stated he and FromSoftware were very interested in a movie adaptation of the game while speaking to The Guardian. He noted a big hurdle would be that “a very strong partner” would need to come into play.

Following this, George R. R. Martin went out of his way to mention the topic in his famed Not A Blog blog on June 29—stating he has “nothing to say.”

“Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say,” he wrote rather coyly. “Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

Many Elden Ring fans instantly took this as a hint that an adaption for the FromSoftware game is actually already in production. Others were quick to cast aspersions over the suggestions though, with the biggest worry being that the story would not fit any other medium; a claim a lot of players have already tried to debunk by sharing lore.

Martin famously collaborated with FromSoftware on Elden Ring‘s story. He specifically worked on the narrative’s world-building, lore, and mythology. As highlighted in his blog, he also won a Nebula Award for Game Writing after Elden Ring. As such, if an adaptation’s in the works, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him involved (though A Song of Ice and Fire loyalists still waiting for The Winds of Winter may be furious).

