How to get to Fort Laiedd in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with far-flung locations that you can not only see upon the horizon, but visit later in the game. Fort Laiedd is one such location you can visit if you’ve already found Volcano Manor.

Although you start in the already expansive Limgrave, the Elden Ring map expands multiple times to show new locations. After you arrive at the Atlus Plateau to begin the second third of Elden Ring, you can visit Fort Laiedd at any point.

Fort Laiedd is a hidden castle in Elden Ring which is extremely easy to find. Although a challenge to infiltrate, the Fort contains plenty of useful Talismans, resources, and other gear that you might desire.

Where to find Fort Laiedd in Elden Ring

Tibia Mariner is among the easier bosses in Elden Ring, so I recommend you take advantage of this relatively weak boss while you're here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get to Fort Laiedd in Elden Ring, you must first take the Grand Lift of Dectus and move west from the Erdtree Gazing Site of Grace. From here, go west and up the rocky cliff until you reach the Seethewater River Site of Grace. If you haven’t fought the boss already, a Tibia Mariner will spawn—but you can simply run past this mini boss.

Ride through the Wyndham Ruins, continuing west until you see the first Mt. Gelmir Site of Grace. Follow the river that leads from the Seethewater Site of Grace, although beware, as volcanic activity and falling items from the rocks above can make this trek far more difficult than required.

Keep left down the river to eventually find your Fort. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I recommend ignoring the enemies that fall and to keep left in the winding ravine. Once you have exited the river, there should be a Site of Grace at the foot of the ominous castle. Interact with the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace and you should be within mere feet of Fort Laiedd.

What is in inside Fort Laiedd in Elden Ring?

Fort Laiedd is found only steps away from Volacano Manor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fort Laiedd is a sprawling castle and mountaintop area with plenty to loot and fight inside. The most appealing parts of this area are the Fire Scorpion Charm and Prelate’s Inferno Crozier inside. There is also the Stonesword keys which can unlock Imp Statues across the regions.

As far as enemies are concerned, the usual Leyndell Soldiers are inside, but so are Fire Monks and Flame Chariots that pose far more of a threat. The sole boss in this area is the threatened Magma Wyrm that partially guards Volcano Manor. The Wyrm is not too difficult to slay and rewards both the Moonveil Katana and a Dragon Heart, alongside a large disbursement of Runes. If you can manage to slay the Wyrm, it is well worth your efforts.