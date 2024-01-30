Category:
How to get the Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring

A powerful addition to the caster's arsenal.
Jan 30, 2024
Elden Ring has a variety of builds that scale well into the endgame. One of the more popular builds in the game revolves around Sorceries utilizing the Intelligence stat. 

Sorcerer builds have been a staple of FromSoftware games, and with the sheer amount of Sorceries in Elden Ring, different magic builds are possible. One of them involves Night Sorceries and the powerful Night Comet spell.

What is Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring?

Night Sorceries are one of 13 different types of Sorceries in Elden Ring. There are seven different Night Sorceries to choose from, and Night Comet fits into every Night Sorcery build. This spell allows casters to fire a magic comet at their enemies, dealing damage based on their Intelligence stat. Being a Night Sorcery, this attack is hard to see, making it great to use in dark areas, especially during PvP.

Night Comet is also great to use during NPC invasions. Since the attack is almost invisible, NPCs will not dodge them and take the full brunt of the attack. It is a great Sorcery to have, and you can acquire it during your trip to Caelid.

Where to find Night Comet Sorcery in Elden Ring

An image showcasing the location of the Night Comet Sorcery in Sellia in Elden Ring.
The location of the Night Comet Sorcery. Screenshot via mapgenie.io

The Night Comet Sorcery can be found in Sellia, Town of Sorcery. Sellia is an appropriate location for this spell due to their history of dabbling in Night and Gravity Sorceries. Night Comet, in particular, cannot be purchased anywhere, and you will have to head into the heart of Sellia to find it. Make your way through all the invisible Sorcerers till you get to the center of the town.

You will know you are at the right spot when you arrive at a magically sealed barrier in the center of town. This barrier will prevent your progress until you dispel it, so the first course of action is finding the item needed to do so. The barriers in Sellia can be removed by lighting braziers at different points in the town, and the one we need is high atop a certain tower.

Head to the tower in the southwest portion of Sellia and make your way to the top. We recommend using Torrent to do this, because traversing the rooftops can be difficult. Once you reach the tower, climb the ladder to the top and light the brazier, this will dispel the barrier.

An image showcasing the location of the Staff of Loss in Sellia in Elden Ring.
The location of the Staff of Loss. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

After the brazier is lit, go back down to the original spot and head through the now accessible path. At the end, you will find a chest that houses the Night Comet Sorcery. While you’re here, we recommend picking up the Staff of Loss nearby, which will boost the damage of your Night Comet.

