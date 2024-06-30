How to get the Golden Braid Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Golden Braid Talisman blesses any build in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. However, finding this thing can be one of the most frustrating moments in the entire game. It’s one of the key items in a gigantic secret area. Let’s find that place.

Where to find the Golden Braid Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

This hilltop is hard to get to without some devoted prayer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Golden Braid Talisman is located at the top of Shaman Village, a small encampment in eastern Hinterlands. You can unlock the Hinterlands itself by taking a right just after the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace and emoting with “O Mother” before the Marika statue. The Shaman Village is a small group of buildings which doesn’t have many enemies to threaten you, or a boss battle. The Golden Braid simply sits within a tree at the top of it.

In order to enter the Hinterlands in the first place, you need to traverse through the Shadow Keep until you make it to the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace. You’ll also need to find the “O Mother” emote just east of Bonny Village. Use this emote on the shrine to the right of the Back Gate to enter the Hinterlands.

The Shaman Village sits on a hill to the east of the initial Hinterland Site of Grace. You may or many not need to take out a Treeborn Sentinel pair, depending on where in their patrol they’re at. Feel free to ignore these two, as they offer no major rewards on death.

Ride up to the top of this eastern hill until you reach a group of shacks. Feel free to explore and pick up a few items, like the Minor Erdtree spell. Then, check the black, craggy-looking tree to the south of the town. On the lap of a statue here is the Golden Braid Talisman.

This is a pretty massive bump for a defensive Talisman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Talisman is designed to deflect Holy Damage, and does an excellent job. You’ll see your Holy Resistance rise by around 22 percent, so the more Holy Resistance you have, the better this Talisman does at keeping you alive.

However, like a lot of Talismans in Elden Ring, this defensive option is quite situational. This is very helpful for many different foes in Shadow of the Erdtree, like the final boss and other Holy damage dealers. Try to see if bosses are attacking you with golden lights before dedicating one of your four Talisman slots to this one.

