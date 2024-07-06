How to get the Gazing Finger in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds tons of powerful new weapons, and the Gazing Finger hits like a truck. You’ll probably get it toward the end of the DLC, but it’s worth going after if you’re playing a Strength character.

Here’s where to get the Gazing Finger in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Gazing Finger location in Elden Ring DLC

Complete Ymir’s quest to fight Metyr. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the Gazing Finger is a Remembrance reward for defeating the optional boss, Metyr, Mother of Fingers. If you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat Metyr in Elden Ring’s DLC.

Once you’ve beaten the boss, visit Enia in the Roundtable Hold to trade the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers for the Gazing Finger. It’s one of two choices, with the other being the Staff of Great Beyond.

Start Ymir's quest at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To fight Metyr, you first need to complete Count Ymir’s quest. Head through the cave north of Moorth Ruins to reach the northeastern section of Scadu Altus, where you can find the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Speak to Ymir in the Cathedral—he sends you to ring a bell at each of the Finger Ruins.

The Gazing Finger works best on a character with tons of Strength and Talismans that buff your heavy, two-handed attacks, especially the new Two-Handed Sword Talisman. Try it out with our best Gazing Finger build in Elden Ring.

