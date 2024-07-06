Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Elden Ring character wielding Gazing Finger in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get the Gazing Finger in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

It's locked behind an optional quest.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jul 6, 2024 12:03 pm

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree adds tons of powerful new weapons, and the Gazing Finger hits like a truck. You’ll probably get it toward the end of the DLC, but it’s worth going after if you’re playing a Strength character.

Recommended Videos

Here’s where to get the Gazing Finger in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Gazing Finger location in Elden Ring DLC

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree hidden boss Metyr, Mother of Fingers
Complete Ymir’s quest to fight Metyr. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the Gazing Finger is a Remembrance reward for defeating the optional boss, Metyr, Mother of Fingers. If you’re struggling, check out our guide on how to beat Metyr in Elden Ring’s DLC.

Once you’ve beaten the boss, visit Enia in the Roundtable Hold to trade the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers for the Gazing Finger. It’s one of two choices, with the other being the Staff of Great Beyond.

The map that shows where Count Ymir is in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Start Ymir’s quest at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports
The map that shows where Count Ymir is in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Start Ymir’s quest at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports
The map that shows where Count Ymir is in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Start Ymir’s quest at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To fight Metyr, you first need to complete Count Ymir’s quest. Head through the cave north of Moorth Ruins to reach the northeastern section of Scadu Altus, where you can find the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. Speak to Ymir in the Cathedral—he sends you to ring a bell at each of the Finger Ruins.

The Gazing Finger works best on a character with tons of Strength and Talismans that buff your heavy, two-handed attacks, especially the new Two-Handed Sword Talisman. Try it out with our best Gazing Finger build in Elden Ring.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
twitter Link to www.tpefoley.com linkedin