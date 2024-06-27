How to get the Black Dumpling in Elden Ring

Black Dumpling is one of the many Helms in Elden Ring, and while I don’t recommend eating it, the piece of armor has a unique use in FromSoftware’s open-world title.

In Elden Ring, you can focus on bleed builds, strength builds, magic builds, and a variety of other best builds to make even the hardest bosses cry. One of the most unique approaches players take is encouraging the madness effect to consume them.

Personally, madness/frenzy side effects have always tarnished (pun intended) my experience in Souls games. But if you do fancy this approach, Black Dumpling is a big help.

Where to find Black Dumpling armor in Elden Ring

Picture one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Black Dumpling Helm is a random loot drop commonly found in Volcano Manor—in a populated area next to the Guest Hall Grace.

In my experience and the community’s, the Black Dumpling Head gear has a low drop rate and is considered one of the rarer pieces of armor in Elden Ring. But with grit and determination, you too can sport this unusual armor by following our steps to success:

Head to the Guest Hall Grace (shown in picture one above) in Volcano Manor. Move forward and turn right through the door. Kill the enemy on the floor in the corner of the room, turn back, and kill the enemy hanging in a cage. Continue on and mop up the remaining four creatures in the next room—along with the one coming down the stairs. This gives you seven chances of the Black Dumpling Head armor dropping, and if it doesn’t fast travel back to the Guest Hall Grace and repeat the process again.

In actively trying to secure myself the Black Dumpling, I estimate it took me nearly 15 runs for the Black Dumpling to finally drop. Here’s an attached video showing you the process, as well as the moment I got lucky.

Persevere long enough and the Black Dumpling should fall into your possession. It “raises attack power when the wearer suffers from madness,” making for a fun madness build—if you dare.

