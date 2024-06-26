Forgot password
All Perfume Bottles and how to get them in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

This new weapon type can be quite lethal with the right build.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Jun 26, 2024 02:46 pm

Perfume Bottles are a new type of weapon added in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. These amazing weapons come in a variety of forms, so here is where to find and obtain all Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring.

Perfume Bottle locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

There are five different Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, with each pertaining to some element. From Fire to Lightning to Frenzied Flame, here are all the Perfume Bottle locations:

NameLocation
Firespark Perfume BottlePerfumer camp behind the Castle Front Grace.
Frenzyflame Perfume BottleNext to Church Ruins Grace in Abyssal Woods.
Lightning Perfume BottleNorth of Cerulean Coast Grace in a pool of water guarded by lightning animals.
Deadly Poison Perfume BottlePurchased from Thioller at Pillar Path Cross Grace.
Chilling Perfume BottleUpper Gaol part of Lamenter’s Gaol dungeon.

How to use Perfume Bottles in Elden Ring

Using the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Perfume Bottles have a unique move set and their own Ashes of War. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Perfume Bottles are used just like any other weapon in Elden Ring: Just equip them and spam the attacks to your heart’s content. Two-handing the Perfume Bottles turns them into a dual-wielded weapon that will turn everything around you into whatever element you’ve chosen. Perfume Bottles also have their own unique Ashes of War which you can find around the map. These include the Wall of Sparks and Rolling Sparks, and both can do quite solid damage with the right build.

If you really like Perfume Bottles, you should also consider grabbing the Perfumer’s Talisman from the base game. It is located in the Perfumer’s Ruins west of the Abandoned Coffin Grace in Altus Plateau, in an underground room at the very edge of the area.

Best Perfume Bottle build in Elden Ring

Item description of Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Frenzied Flame is always the best option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Perfume Bottles do fantastic damage when upgraded and when you’ve got the proper stats and scaling. I believe the Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle to be the best choice, as the Madness build-up is fantastic against players and bosses alike. It also scales well with Dexterity so you can use it as a side option (if not primary) within your Dexterity-Intelligence or Dexterity-Faith builds.

Don’t sleep on the Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle either, as its damage over time can ramp up quite a bit if you combine it with the proper Talismans such as the Kindred of Rot’s Exultation.

