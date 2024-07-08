How to get Obsidian Lamina in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Black as steel and designed to tear you apart: The Obsidian Lamina, the signature weapon of Sir Ansbach is Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, is the perfect weapon for anyone wishing to rip apart their foes in battle.

Let’s get this unique reaper so you can do the same in Elden Ring.

Obsidian Lamina Location in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Rest well, new friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Obsidian Lamina is your reward for completing Sir Ansbach’s questline in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This means you’re going to have to pay close attention to the scholar of blood as he moves from location to location. We have a more in-depth guide to the quest here, but the major steps are as follows:

Exhaust his dialogue at Main Gate Cross Site of Grace , preferably both before and after you break Miquella’s Charm.

, preferably both before and after you break Miquella’s Charm. Bring him the Secret Rite Scroll in Shadow Keep . He’s tucked away in a northeastern room at the back of Shadow Keep. Find the Scroll by heading down a staircase just after the Fourth Floor Site of Grace.

. He’s tucked away in a northeastern room at the back of Shadow Keep. Find the Scroll by heading down a staircase just after the Fourth Floor Site of Grace. Accept his aid during the fight against Leda in Enir-Ilim .

. Defeat Promised Consort Radahn.

The scythe is found on his corpse after Radahn is defeated. You don’t need to summon Ansbach during the fight to unlock the item, which may actually be preferrable as he does give Radahn quite a bit of health as an assistive summon.

Is the Obsidian Lamina good in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

This tricky attack is fun for weapon skill builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Obsidian Lamina is a unique Reaper with two-hit heavy swings and a weapon skill that involves a backstep and two follow-ups. It has small amount of Arcane scaling and excellent Dexterity scaling. However, it has significantly lower base bleed buildup than other Scythes at 33, instead of 55.

The Obsidian Lamina should do a good job at bleeding foes thanks to its Arcane scaling. However, that awful base bleed holds it back. It compensates by having a much faster heavy attack string than most reapers, as well as an Art of War that hits multiple times and can be canceled out of. It also hits very hard with B scaling in Dexterity by plus 10, making it a valid way to deal good damage with Lord of Blood’s Exultation.

That being said, it is likely not the optimal weapon for a bleed-focused Reaper build in Elden Ring whose single-minded goal is to cause hemorrhage stacks. Its base bleed is just too low, making other reapers like a Blood Grave Scythe more viable for quickly blowing up bosses. The tricky moveset can be nice for PvP, though.

