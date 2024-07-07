How to complete Sir Ansbach’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Sir Ansbach, a servant of Mohg and all-around good guy, is a sophisticated NPC in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. He starts giving you maps to guide you, and he’ll eventually help you battle terrifying foes and face the final boss. We’ll help you complete his questline.

Sir Ansbach’s questline in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sir Ansbach’s questline is long and has many lockout points in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. To make sure you get all parts of it, it’s important not to unlock too many new areas after completing a step.

First, say hello to Sir Ansbach and the merchant Moore shortly after starting the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC by the Main Cross Site of Grace , outside Belurat, Town Settlement. Talk to him to receive a handful of maps, but finding the crosses isn’t crucial to finishing his quest.

, outside Belurat, Town Settlement. Talk to him to receive a handful of maps, but finding the crosses isn’t crucial to finishing his quest. Break Miquella’s Charm. You can do this by entering specific areas of the map, like the front door of Shadow Keep, Rauh Base, or Eastern Scadu Altus.

You can do this by entering specific areas of the map, like the front door of Shadow Keep, Rauh Base, or Eastern Scadu Altus. Speak to him again at the Main Cross Site of Grace. Exhaust his dialogue here.

You’re looking for this fish-like specimen at the back of the storehouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find him near the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace. To find him, follow the first floor path. Instead of climbing the stairs to higher levels, go a bit to the left until you find a room with a fish skeleton on the table. He’s in the back corner of that room.

To find him, follow the first floor path. Instead of climbing the stairs to higher levels, go a bit to the left until you find a room with a fish skeleton on the table. He’s in the back corner of that room. Find the Secret Rite Scroll. From the Fourth Floor Site of Grace, head out to the left. Take out the Fire Knight and take the staircase to the left. In that room, you’ll find the Rite Scroll.

From the Fourth Floor Site of Grace, head out to the left. Take out the Fire Knight and take the staircase to the left. In that room, you’ll find the Rite Scroll. Give Ansbach the Secret Rite Scroll. He’ll be grateful and progress the quest. We don’t know for certain if you need to translate Freyja’s message to continue the quest. At this point, some people get locked out of the quest. If you want to prevent Ansbach from leaving early, make sure you take these steps before fighting Messmer and unlocking the final area of the game, Enir-Ilim.

He’ll be grateful and progress the quest. We don’t know for certain if you need to translate Freyja’s message to continue the quest. Depending on your progress in Needle Knight Leda‘s questline, you may need to defend Ansbach from attack by heading to the Storeroom, First Floor Site of Grace again. You’ll only need to do this if you skip the fight between Leda and Hornsent. Defend him by siding with him and fighting Leda. Doing this gets you Ansbach’s Longbow and Leda’s Rune. If you fight him instead, his quest ends, and you’ll get his armor set and bow. You can skip this fight entirely and Ansbach survives. However, this will lock you out of his Longbow, which has a unique weapon art.

by heading to the Storeroom, First Floor Site of Grace again. You’ll only need to do this if you skip the fight between Leda and Hornsent. Defend him by siding with him and fighting Leda. Doing this gets you Ansbach’s Longbow and Leda’s Rune. If you fight him instead, his quest ends, and you’ll get his armor set and bow. During the Leda fight, have Ansbach assist you. When you win, Ansbach will wait for you before the final boss. You do not need to summon him for Promised Consort Radahn to beat his quest. Once he helps you fend off Leda, you’re golden.

When you win, Ansbach will wait for you before the final boss. You’ll find his corpse after Radahn is slain, in the corner of the boss arena.

Rewards for completing Sir Ansbach’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Excellent loot, if you can keep track of this guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Ansbach dead, you collect his Armor set, his Longbow, the Obsidian Lamina reaper, and the Furious Blade of Ansbach Incantation. While the armor set is nothing to write home about, providing reasonable defenses for light armor users, his weapons and Art of War are fascinating.

Furious Blade of Ansbach is a high-arcane Bloodflame Incantation that provides an excellent source of bleed for melee-ranged Faith/Arcane casters. The Obsidian Lamina is an Arcane-scaling Scythe with innate blood loss buildup whose weapon skill also serves as a repositioning tool. Its bleed is terrible compared to other Scythes, but innate Arcane and incredible Dexterity scaling make it a viable option for bleed builds.

Ansbach’s Longbow is the only weapon you get if Ansbach dies early, or it’s given to you during the fight against Leda, instead of on his corpse at the end of the mission. It has an absurd Dexterity requirement but the Fan Shot weapon skill is great for area denial, although longbows remain difficult to use as a primary weapon. Consider it if your weapon lacks range and you want to surprise foes in PvP, or as a decent area clear option for PvE.

