How to get Bloodfiend’s Arm in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is among the many new DLC weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree. Colossal in size and function, this weapon has the capacity to build up Bleed exceptionally fast, as well as do a ton of damage. Here’s where to find and how to get the Bloodfiend’s Arm.

Bloodfiend’s Arm location in Shadow of the Erdtree

Prospect Town is located straight west of the main entrance to Belurat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloodfiend’s Arm can be found in Prospect Town, itself located in Gravesite Plain. To reach Prospect Town, you should teleport to the Cliffroad Terminus Grace, reached over the cliffs west of the Main Gate Cross Grace. The Bloodfiends guarding the weapon are located at the very top of the town, performing a strange ritual. To get there, you will need to scale the walls and climb a few sets of stairs. Torrent can be used to make this trip fast and brief.

How to obtain the Bloodfiend’s Arm in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Bloodfiends eat each other. Where do you think the Bloodfiend’s Arm comes from? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Bloodfiend’s Arm, you will have to defeat all of the Bloodfiends in the area. The best way to go about this is to use some fast weapon that does a lot of Bleed, Frost, or similar damage for quick bursts. The Bloodfiends can be relentless when in larger packs, such as here, with long attack chains and massive damage. They also inflict Bleed themselves, so that can also prove quite deadly if you’re caught off guard. Spirit Ash Summons are functional here, so if you don’t like taking on larger groups of enemies on your own, you can utilize that mechanic to make the fight easier.

