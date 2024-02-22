Bandai Namco gives Elden Ring sales number update as DLC hype grows

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has shared the most recent sales figures of its popular action-RPG, which amount to over 23 million copies sold over two years. FromSoftware’s award-winning game is set to receive its first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree on Jun. 21.

Bandai Namco didn’t just drop a trailer for one of the most-hyped DLCs in gaming history. No, they also wanted to make a statement on just how successful Elden Ring is. According to their report, the game has shipped over 23 million units worldwide—three million more than what we knew from their last sales update. Bandai Namco spoke of the sales, the DLC, and more in their latest press release regarding Shadow of the Erdtree.

I’m super hyped to fight whatever the hell this is supposed to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware

These sales figures were likely included to bolster the hype surrounding Elden Ring and its DLC, as Bandai Namco has previously issued similar statements when ER hype was at its peak in 2022. No matter the reason, I certainly love looking at the successes FromSoftware keeps achieving, and with sales figures like these, it’s anyone’s guess at what they’ll do down the line. The additional funding can only increase their scope and capability, some of which we’ve seen in Armored Core 6, which ended up winning the Best Action Game Award at the 2023 Game Awards.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer has received seven million views on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel in a single day, whereas on the official Elden Ring account on X, it gathered 10 million viewers. Suffice it to say, the hype is very much real, and it’s bound to keep growing as we draw closer and closer to the end of our two-and-a-half-year wait for FromSoftware’s latest expansion to The Lands Between.