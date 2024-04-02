When does Team of the Season start in EA FC 24?

The highly anticipated Team of the Season promo is just about to kick off in EA FC 24. Here’s everything we know about the TOTS schedule.

EA FC 24 Team of the Season honors the best-performing players from world leagues. Over several weeks, EA will release full squads of boosted players from competitions like the Serie A, Premier League, and La Liga. As the devs have done in the past, we also expect the annual event to include TOTS cards in SBCs and objectives.

EA FC 24: Team of the Season (TOTS) start date

Judge Bellingham will most likely be in La Liga TOTS. Image via EA Sports

Reliable EA FC 24 news source DonkTrading has reported TOTS will be starting after the Goalazo promo wraps up. The first Goalazo promo team went live on March 29, and Team Two will be released on Friday, April 8, at 12pm CT. Based on that timeline, Team of the Season will start on Monday, April 15. Typically, the first TOTS squad to arrive is the community team; a group of players decided by community vote. Historically, TOTS has started in mid-April, so it would be unusual if EA FC 24 did any other promo after Goalazo.

Who will make the TOTS 2024 squad?

Based on a tight title race in England, we expect the Premier League TOTS to include players from Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, and there will most likely be a few other teams sprinkled in. Shifting over to Germany, it would be hard not to include the entire Bayer Leverkusen starting 11, as Xabi Alonso’s team hasn’t lost in 38 games. The same could be said about Inter, as the Nerazzurri are cruising toward a Scudetto.

Elsewhere, we expect a few AC Milan players will get some much-deserved shine too. It will also be tough choosing just 11 players from La Liga this season as Barcelona and Real Madrid performed well as usual, and Girona’s magical run will surely earn nominations. Then, also, it wouldn’t be a TOTS without Mbappe and a few PSG players.

We’ll update fans when we learn more about the official EA FC 24 promo schedule.

