EA FC 24 Goalazo Team 1: Cruyff, Charlton, Ginola, more

Following the anticipation and excitement accompanying the beloved FUT Birthday promo, EA is introducing a new two-week event to EA FC 24.
As we approach the highly anticipated Team of the Season, EA is bridging the gap with a new promo in EA FC 24 called Goalazo. Before community members get a chance to add players who had remarkable performances in 2024, EA has decided to rewind the clock and honor legends who had breakout seasons of their own.
What is the Goalazo promo?
The Goalazo promo celebrates memorable goals scored by ICON and Hero players. There will be Senior and Junior versions of ICONs and Heroes to honor different career-defining moments over the course of their time on the field. EA plans on adding promo cards via Squad Building Challenges and Objectives as well. Additionally, Goalazo features several Evolutions themed around scoring goals. Later in the promo, EA will add classic kits, too.
When does the Goalazo promo end in EA FC 24?
The first Goalazo promo team went live on March 29. Every card will be in packs until Team 2 is released on Friday, April 5, at 12pm CT. Once they are out of packs, all cards will be purchasable in the transfer market.
Every Goalazo Team 1 card
Here is the first set of players for the Goalazo promo in EA FC 24.
- Cruyff
- Charlton
- Cafu
- Prinz
- Xabi Alonso
- Cole
- Al Owairan
- Berbatov
- Kohler
- Ginola
- Francescoli
