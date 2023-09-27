Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders

EA FC 24 has entered a new era following the separation from world governing body FIFA but the latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running franchise has a lot of similarities to its predecessors.

With a lot of the focus in development being on Ultimate Team and online game modes, offline modes like Career Mode suffer—and one of the biggest issues many have relates to the default difficulty settings in the game.

EA FC 24 has several difficulty modes to choose from but, for more experienced players, the options are lacking, with the consensus that the likes of World Class and Legendary are not difficult enough, or are not realistic.

With EA FC 24 continuing the trend of high-scoring affairs that are a rarity in the real world, players have come together once again to create, adjust, and ultimately find the best custom settings and sliders for realistic gameplay.

All the hard work is done by Matt10 and his community, who have worked together since FIFA 15 to achieve the closest realism you can get in the game and always test the sliders in Career Mode.

If you’re looking for the best realistic settings and sliders in EA FC 24, you can find them below.

Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders for World Class difficulty

With Sprint Speed and Acceleration being crucial to gameplay this year, it is recommended to play on Slow Speed setting to provide a more level playing field, while adjustments to goalkeepers are required to stop them from being so overpowered.

The settings below recommend a Slow Speed, World Class difficulty, and 10 or 15-minute half-length.

SettingUserCPU
Sprint5152
Acceleration5151
Shot Error6060
Pass Error5555
Shot Speed4848
Pass Speed5050
Injury Frequency5050
Injury Severity5050
GK Ability4848
Marking5050
Run Frequency2525
Height5050
Length3030
Width4848
FT Control6060
Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders for Legendary difficulty

The recommend settings for the below are Slow Speed, Legendary difficulty, and 10 or 15-minute half-lengths.

SettingUserCPU
Sprint5151
Acceleration5151
Shot Error6065
Pass Error5560
Shot Speed4848
Pass Speed5050
Injury Frequency5050
Injury Severity5050
GK Ability4848
Marking5050
Run Frequency2525
Height5050
Length3030
Width4848
FT Control6070
