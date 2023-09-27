You can make the game much more realistic.

EA FC 24 has entered a new era following the separation from world governing body FIFA but the latest entry in EA Sports’ long-running franchise has a lot of similarities to its predecessors.

With a lot of the focus in development being on Ultimate Team and online game modes, offline modes like Career Mode suffer—and one of the biggest issues many have relates to the default difficulty settings in the game.

EA FC 24 has several difficulty modes to choose from but, for more experienced players, the options are lacking, with the consensus that the likes of World Class and Legendary are not difficult enough, or are not realistic.

With EA FC 24 continuing the trend of high-scoring affairs that are a rarity in the real world, players have come together once again to create, adjust, and ultimately find the best custom settings and sliders for realistic gameplay.

All the hard work is done by Matt10 and his community, who have worked together since FIFA 15 to achieve the closest realism you can get in the game and always test the sliders in Career Mode.

If you’re looking for the best realistic settings and sliders in EA FC 24, you can find them below.

Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders for World Class difficulty

With Sprint Speed and Acceleration being crucial to gameplay this year, it is recommended to play on Slow Speed setting to provide a more level playing field, while adjustments to goalkeepers are required to stop them from being so overpowered.

The settings below recommend a Slow Speed, World Class difficulty, and 10 or 15-minute half-length.

Setting User CPU Sprint 51 52 Acceleration 51 51 Shot Error 60 60 Pass Error 55 55 Shot Speed 48 48 Pass Speed 50 50 Injury Frequency 50 50 Injury Severity 50 50 GK Ability 48 48 Marking 50 50 Run Frequency 25 25 Height 50 50 Length 30 30 Width 48 48 FT Control 60 60

Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders for Legendary difficulty

The recommend settings for the below are Slow Speed, Legendary difficulty, and 10 or 15-minute half-lengths.

Setting User CPU Sprint 51 51 Acceleration 51 51 Shot Error 60 65 Pass Error 55 60 Shot Speed 48 48 Pass Speed 50 50 Injury Frequency 50 50 Injury Severity 50 50 GK Ability 48 48 Marking 50 50 Run Frequency 25 25 Height 50 50 Length 30 30 Width 48 48 FT Control 60 70

About the author