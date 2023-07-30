What’s new? EA FC 24 Career mode explained

EA FC 24 is technically a new IP, but as a direct successor to FIFA, it will have much of the same content. This includes the game modes we’ve grown accustomed to over the years, like Career mode.

Career mode has been officially confirmed to make a return for the first entry in the EA Sports FC series, alongside some details on what you can do in it. This post-FIFA era could bring in new Career mode enthusiasts, so here are the basics of what this mode is, how it’s played, and what’s new in EA FC 24.

What is Career mode?

Career mode is different from other chief game modes in modern FIFA titles by virtue of being an offline, single-player experience. In Career mode, you can go on a journey lasting many seasons, trying to build your own name and win as many individual and collective achievements as you can before retirement.

There are two ways you can play Career mode—as a player or as a manager. In Player Career mode, you only take control and are responsible for a single player. In Manager Career mode, you take control of a manager and are responsible for the whole team’s performance. You can opt to create your own character or take an existing player or manager on a career journey in both game modes.

Does EA FC 24 have Career mode?

Yes, EA revealed that EA FC 24 will have Career mode upon launch. Furthermore, the publisher will introduce several new features to both Player and Manager Career modes.

Agents will play a huge role in your career as a player, guiding you on your way and giving you tasks that will bring you closer to your goals, be it excelling at your current club or getting a transfer to your favorite team. The newly introduced PlayStyles are also being marketed as an active feature in EA FC 24 Player Career mode, serving as a foundation for a Personality system, though we still don’t know how all of that will work exactly.

Manager Career mode also gets some love. The tactical system will receive a small boost in the form of some preset strategies based on popular real-life setups, like gegenpressing and tiki-taka. Coaches will also play a bigger role in your team’s tactical makeup. There will be an open coaching market where you can pick the right personnel for your club’s needs.

Finally, EA FC 24 will introduce 3D spectating while simulating a Career mode match. In FIFA, simulations were run through a 2D graphic, but now you can actually see how your team’s doing without the need of your imagination.

We’re still early in EA FC 24’s promotion cycle and quite far away from its release, so more details on Career mode are bound to arise in the coming weeks. This very early preview leaves us cautiously optimistic as EA seems to be implementing some crucial features to make the Career mode experience feel more realistic and entertaining.

