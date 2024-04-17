It’s finally time to vote for Team of the Season, but instead of a Community team, we’re voting for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS. Here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 24 TOTS, including all the nominees, how and where to vote.

Usually, the Ultimate Team endgame promo event known as Team of the Season begins with voting on the Community TOTS, but EA FC 24 has been doing things differently since abandoning the FIFA branding. We all get to participate in something a little more meaningful—the Bundesliga TOTS. The voting process itself hasn’t changed, but whether you’re completely new to this or a returning voter, we’ll help guide you through it all.

Where to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS

The only place where you can vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS is EA’s official website. Once on the voting page, all you need to do to start voting is to click on the “Vote Now” prompt.

How to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS

Once you click on “Vote Now,” you’ll be presented with a virtual field and the nominees for each position. You have to drag and drop your TOTS selections to an eligible position on the field. The formation is 4-3-3, so you can pick one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. Finally, you must check that you agree to EA’s terms and conditions for the Submit button to become active. You can now press Submit and cast your vote for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS.

This is how the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS voting ballot looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All nominees for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund

Oliver Baumann – Hoffenheim

Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer Leverkusen

Alexander Nübel – Stuttgart

Manuel Neuer – Bayern München

Defenders

Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

Jonathan Tah – Bayer Leverkusen

David Raum – RB Leipzig

Maximilian Mittelstädt – Stuttgart

Waldemar Anton – Stuttgart

Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund

Benjamin Henrichs – RB Leipzig

Mohamed Simakan – RB Leipzig

Mitchell Weiser – Werder Bremen

Midfielders

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Exequiel Palacios – Bayer Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala – Bayern München

Leroy Sané – Bayern München

Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig

Jan-Niklas Beste – Heidenheim

Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund

Chris Führich – Stuttgart

Enzo Millot – Stuttgart

Franck Honorat – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg

Kevin Stöger – VfL Bochum

Eren Dinkçi – Heidenheim

Attackers

Harry Kane – Bayern München

Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart

Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig

Deniz Undav – Stuttgart

Ermedin Demirović – Augsburg

Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen

Omar Marmoush – Eintracht Frankfurt

Niclas Füllkrug – Borussia Dortmund

Jonas Wind – Wolfsburg

Marvin Ducksch – Werder Bremen

The voting for EA FC 24 TOTS is already underway and will most likely end on April 24, with the expectation that the first couple of teams will be released in Ultimate Team on April 26.

