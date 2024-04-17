It’s finally time to vote for Team of the Season, but instead of a Community team, we’re voting for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS. Here’s everything you need to know about EA FC 24 TOTS, including all the nominees, how and where to vote.
Usually, the Ultimate Team endgame promo event known as Team of the Season begins with voting on the Community TOTS, but EA FC 24 has been doing things differently since abandoning the FIFA branding. We all get to participate in something a little more meaningful—the Bundesliga TOTS. The voting process itself hasn’t changed, but whether you’re completely new to this or a returning voter, we’ll help guide you through it all.
Where to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
The only place where you can vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS is EA’s official website. Once on the voting page, all you need to do to start voting is to click on the “Vote Now” prompt.
How to vote for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
Once you click on “Vote Now,” you’ll be presented with a virtual field and the nominees for each position. You have to drag and drop your TOTS selections to an eligible position on the field. The formation is 4-3-3, so you can pick one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. Finally, you must check that you agree to EA’s terms and conditions for the Submit button to become active. You can now press Submit and cast your vote for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS.
All nominees for EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS
Goalkeepers
- Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund
- Oliver Baumann – Hoffenheim
- Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer Leverkusen
- Alexander Nübel – Stuttgart
- Manuel Neuer – Bayern München
Defenders
- Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- Jonathan Tah – Bayer Leverkusen
- David Raum – RB Leipzig
- Maximilian Mittelstädt – Stuttgart
- Waldemar Anton – Stuttgart
- Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund
- Benjamin Henrichs – RB Leipzig
- Mohamed Simakan – RB Leipzig
- Mitchell Weiser – Werder Bremen
Midfielders
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- Exequiel Palacios – Bayer Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern München
- Leroy Sané – Bayern München
- Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen
- Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig
- Jan-Niklas Beste – Heidenheim
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund
- Chris Führich – Stuttgart
- Enzo Millot – Stuttgart
- Franck Honorat – Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg
- Kevin Stöger – VfL Bochum
- Eren Dinkçi – Heidenheim
Attackers
- Harry Kane – Bayern München
- Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart
- Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig
- Deniz Undav – Stuttgart
- Ermedin Demirović – Augsburg
- Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen
- Omar Marmoush – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Niclas Füllkrug – Borussia Dortmund
- Jonas Wind – Wolfsburg
- Marvin Ducksch – Werder Bremen
The voting for EA FC 24 TOTS is already underway and will most likely end on April 24, with the expectation that the first couple of teams will be released in Ultimate Team on April 26.