Image Credit: Bethesda
Haaland in EA FC 24
Image via EA
How to complete EA FC 24 Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives

Mimic the greats and get a dozen Ultimate Team packs for your troubles.
Kiril Stoilov
Published: Jul 1, 2024 04:21 am

Euro 2024 and Copa America continue to glue our eyes to the screen, but if you could take yours off for a moment, we can show you how to complete the EA FC 24 Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives in Ultimate Team.

In the previous two weeks, EA FC 24 Objectives were themed around nations, but following the release of the second Greats of the Game team, EA has decided to switch The Festival of Football’s focus to the players. This results in the Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives, which reward you for completing tasks inspired by all-time great performances at the European Championship and Copa America.

How to complete Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

These Objectives are composed of five separate challenges, each of which holds its own reward, in addition to the big prize for completing all of them.

  • The Phenomenon – Score at least one goal with a Brazilian player in six separate wins in any game mode.
  • On the Volley – Score a volley with a French player in any game mode.
  • Midfield Masterclass – Score and assist with French players in six separate matches in any game mode.
  • Screamer – Score a goal outside the box with a Portuguese player in any game mode.
  • Golden Boot – Score three goals with Spanish players in any game mode.

The Phenomenon is the only objective that requires you to win the matches for your attempt to count; you can complete all the others in losing efforts. Midfield Masterclass requires a goal and an assist in the same match, not just one of those.

EA FC 24 Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives
You have to win some matches to complete the GOTG Player Highlights Objectives. Image via EA

All Greats of the Game Player Highlights rewards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Each completed objective will reward you with 200 XP and two untradeable 84+ Rare Gold Players packs. In total, you can earn 1000 XP and 10 packs. Compared to the preceding Euro and Copa America Throwbacks, the XP rewards are cut in half, but the 84+ Rare Gold Players packs are an entirely new addition, so it all evens out. The big reward for completing every Greats of the Game Player Highlights objective remains the same—a pair of 87+ Rare Gold Players packs.

You can follow how actual Greats of the Game dynamic cards are performing in our EA FC 24 Path to Glory and GOTG live tracker.

Author
Kiril Stoilov
Dot Esports general gaming writer. Loves writing, games, and writing about games. Began working in the industry in 2018 with esports.com, before moving to earlygame.com, and later joining the Dot Esports staff. Though a single player gamer at heart, he can be seen noobing around CS:GO lobbies.