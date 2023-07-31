EA Sports FC 24’s career mode is still missing the one feature players really want

Will we ever get what we want?

EA Sports FC is entering a new era following its separation from FIFA, but the career mode is still missing one feature players have long been crying out for.

In the latest deep dive of EA FC 24, players were given a look at the new features coming to the game’s career mode—with significant changes to both manager and player career modes.

In a manager career mode, players can now watch the action from the touchline and tweak their tactics accordingly for every game, while the player career mode now includes agents who provide goals on your way to joining a player-selected target club and winning the Ballon d’Or.

But the deep dive also confirmed that this will be yet another year where online career mode will be missing from the EA Sports franchise—an absence that stings the career mode community that often feels neglected.

Related: EA waves off FIFA fan complaints about women in Ultimate Team: It’s not real, guys

In truth, the career mode model has not changed significantly since the introduction of player career mode way back in FIFA 08, with only minor changes to training, player recruitment, and transfers.

An online career mode is something fans have been requesting for a long, long time, and unfortunately, the wait will go on beyond EA FC 24—which is staggering considering its sister franchise, Madden, first had a connected career mode in Madden 13.

It is quite remarkable that we are going to head almost a quarter of a way into the century without an online career mode in the EA FC franchise, but the priority will always be Ultimate Team and the massive amount of revenue it provides.

EA FC 24 is set to be released this September.

About the author