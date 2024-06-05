EA Sports FC 24’s big Euro 24 update starts this week

Euro 2024 is right around the corner. Electronic Arts is adding an EA Sports FC update this week to coincide with the tournament.

On June 4, the developer asked EA Sports FC players to “get ready for a festival of football,” with UEFA EURO 2024 coming to the game on June 6. It will launch a little over a week before the tournament in Germany kicks off on June 14, where the hosts take on Scotland in the opening match.

The event will be available for players on all platforms. This includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will also launch on other versions of the game, including EA Sports FC Mobile and EA Sports FC Online.

Get ready for a festival of football.



UEFA EURO 2024 is coming to #FC24 on June 6. pic.twitter.com/5GjVcfefBW — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) June 4, 2024

If you played EA Sports FC 24 earlier than Jan. 16 this year, you’ll receive one of the following players as a Euro 2024 Ultimate Player item:

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Jack Grealish (England)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands)

Euro 2024 is a true delight for football fans. Twenty-four teams from Europe will compete for a chance to hoist the trophy. This includes the current champions, Italy, who beat England at London’s Wembley in 2021.

At the time of writing, EA Sports FC is available to claim through PlayStation Plus, and it will remain so until June 17.

