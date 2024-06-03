Best players for the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution

A number of new Evolutions have been added to EA Sports FC 24 to celebrate the yearly Team of the Season, but one in particular lets you take an unknown or unused player and turn them into a Glow Up star.

While many of the current TOTS Evolutions in EA FC 24 let you take an already highly rated player card and give them some minor upgrades, the Glow Up Evolution gives you the chance to take a player rated below 70 and turn them into a low-to-mid 90s star. As long as they don’t exceed the maximum in a few basic stats, you can use almost any player you want.

What player should I use for the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution?

There are certainly a number of Silver or Bronze players that can be used for the Glow Up Evolution, provided they meet these player requirements:

Max Overall: 70

Max Pace: 78

Max Dribbling: 74

Max Physicality: 74

Max number of PlayStyles: 7

Max number of PlayStyles+: 0

In order to maximize the Glow Up, you want to use a player as close to the maximum stats as possible. The maximum evolutions will raise a player’s overall rating by 25, so while a Silver 70 can get all the way up to 95, a Bronze 52 can only max out at 77.

An experienced EA FC 24 Ultimate Team player will have a plethora of Silver players near the 70 overall rating just sitting in their club, so you’ll want to look at players with the highest individual stats and the most useful PlayStyles, such as Technical or Rapid for attackers, or Anticipate for defenders.

EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution player suggestions

Here are some suggestions for players in each section of the field:

Attacker: Ignacio Schor, LM (CAM, ST, LW). This versatile Argentinian attacker playing for Newell’s Old Boys in the Argentina Primera is equipped with high Pace and Dribbling ratings, plus solid Shooting and the Technical PlayStyle. At max Evolution, he’s a 95 overall with 95 Pace and Dribbling, plus high 80s for Shooting and Physicality. He will also gain Rapid+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles.

This versatile Argentinian attacker playing for Newell’s Old Boys in the Argentina Primera is equipped with high Pace and Dribbling ratings, plus solid Shooting and the Technical PlayStyle. At max Evolution, he’s a 95 overall with 95 Pace and Dribbling, plus high 80s for Shooting and Physicality. He will also gain Rapid+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles. Midfielder: Leighton Clarkson, CM (CAM, CDM). This English midfielder playing for Aberdeen in the Scottish Cinch Premiership is an exceptional dribbler and passer with a slew of useful PlayStyles already: Incisive Pass, Long Ball, First Touch, and Trivela. At max Evolution, he’s a 95 overall with 97 Dribbling, 92 Passing, high 80s for Pace and Shooting, and the Press Proven+ PlayStyle.

This English midfielder playing for Aberdeen in the Scottish Cinch Premiership is an exceptional dribbler and passer with a slew of useful PlayStyles already: Incisive Pass, Long Ball, First Touch, and Trivela. At max Evolution, he’s a 95 overall with 97 Dribbling, 92 Passing, high 80s for Pace and Shooting, and the Press Proven+ PlayStyle. Defender: Alexandre Penetra, RB. This Portuguese defender in the Dutch Eredivisie has one of the highest defensive ratings amongst eligible Glow Up players, plus the valuable Anticipate PlayStyle. At max Evolution, he’s a 95 overall with 91 Defending and 96 Physicality. He will also gain the Intercept PlayStyle.

