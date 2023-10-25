EA FC 24’s TOTW 6 features 7 pacey attackers who could be menaces in Ultimate Team

I'm scared to face them in my next Champions matches.

EA FC 24 is no longer associated with FIFA, but many fans have noticed it remains a Pace-dependent soccer game. Everyone who follows the meta in Ultimate Team now has seven new options to boost their attack thanks to the sixth Team of the Week (TOTW) lineup that dropped on Oct. 25.

The cards in question—Jeremie Frimpong, Löis Openda, Matteo Politano, Nicole Anyomi, Jacob Murphy, Crysencio Summerville, and Momodou Sonko—overshadow TOTW Six’s highest-rated player Antoine Griezmann because of their high Pace, which is crucial to many EA FC 24 players.

The best part about these pacey attackers featured in TOTW Six, or the worst part depending on your point of view, is that they’ll be affordable for everybody who has been putting some effort into Ultimate Team, so expect to face them in Champions this weekend.

Here are all the players featured in EA FC 24‘s TOTW Six. This time around, Dot Esports was right about nine of our predictions for TOTW Six.

Player name Club Position Card image Antoine Griezmann Atlético de Madrid ST Luis Alberto Lazio CM Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich CM Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RM Löis Openda RB Leipzig ST Lauren Barnes OL Reign CB Matteo Politano Napoli RW Nicole Anyomi Eintracht Frankfurt LW Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain RB Douglas Luiz Aston Villa CDM Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano GK Vangelis Pavlidis AZ ST Jacob Murphy Newcastle RW Maximiliano Caufriez Clermont CB Crysencio Summerville Leeds LM Griffin Dorsey Houston Dynamo RB Momodou Sonko BK Häcken LW Mame Thiam Kayserispor ST Pace for days. Images via EA Sports

