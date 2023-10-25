EA FC 24’s TOTW 6 features 7 pacey attackers who could be menaces in Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 is no longer associated with FIFA, but many fans have noticed it remains a Pace-dependent soccer game. Everyone who follows the meta in Ultimate Team now has seven new options to boost their attack thanks to the sixth Team of the Week (TOTW) lineup that dropped on Oct. 25.
The cards in question—Jeremie Frimpong, Löis Openda, Matteo Politano, Nicole Anyomi, Jacob Murphy, Crysencio Summerville, and Momodou Sonko—overshadow TOTW Six’s highest-rated player Antoine Griezmann because of their high Pace, which is crucial to many EA FC 24 players.
The best part about these pacey attackers featured in TOTW Six, or the worst part depending on your point of view, is that they’ll be affordable for everybody who has been putting some effort into Ultimate Team, so expect to face them in Champions this weekend.
Here are all the players featured in EA FC 24‘s TOTW Six. This time around, Dot Esports was right about nine of our predictions for TOTW Six.
|Player name
|Club
|Position
|Card image
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético de Madrid
|ST
|Luis Alberto
|Lazio
|CM
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer Leverkusen
|RM
|Löis Openda
|RB Leipzig
|ST
|Lauren Barnes
|OL Reign
|CB
|Matteo Politano
|Napoli
|RW
|Nicole Anyomi
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|LW
|Carlos Soler
|Paris Saint-Germain
|RB
|Douglas Luiz
|Aston Villa
|CDM
|Stole Dimitrievski
|Rayo Vallecano
|GK
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|AZ
|ST
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|RW
|Maximiliano Caufriez
|Clermont
|CB
|Crysencio Summerville
|Leeds
|LM
|Griffin Dorsey
|Houston Dynamo
|RB
|Momodou Sonko
|BK Häcken
|LW
|Mame Thiam
|Kayserispor
|ST