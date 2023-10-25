EA FC 24’s TOTW 6 features 7 pacey attackers who could be menaces in Ultimate Team

Official EA FC 24 logo.
Image via EA Sports

EA FC 24 is no longer associated with FIFA, but many fans have noticed it remains a Pace-dependent soccer game. Everyone who follows the meta in Ultimate Team now has seven new options to boost their attack thanks to the sixth Team of the Week (TOTW) lineup that dropped on Oct. 25.

The cards in question—Jeremie Frimpong, Löis Openda, Matteo Politano, Nicole Anyomi, Jacob Murphy, Crysencio Summerville, and Momodou Sonko—overshadow TOTW Six’s highest-rated player Antoine Griezmann because of their high Pace, which is crucial to many EA FC 24 players.

The best part about these pacey attackers featured in TOTW Six, or the worst part depending on your point of view, is that they’ll be affordable for everybody who has been putting some effort into Ultimate Team, so expect to face them in Champions this weekend.

Here are all the players featured in EA FC 24‘s TOTW Six. This time around, Dot Esports was right about nine of our predictions for TOTW Six.

Player nameClubPositionCard image
Antoine GriezmannAtlético de MadridSTAntoine Griezmann's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Luis AlbertoLazioCMLuis Alberto's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Leon GoretzkaBayern MunichCMLeon Goretzka's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Jeremie FrimpongBayer LeverkusenRMJeremie Frimpong's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Löis OpendaRB LeipzigSTLöis Openda's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Lauren BarnesOL ReignCBLauren Barnes 's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Matteo PolitanoNapoliRWMatteo Politano's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Nicole AnyomiEintracht FrankfurtLWNicole Anyomi's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Carlos SolerParis Saint-GermainRBCarlos Soler's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Douglas LuizAston VillaCDMDouglas Luiz's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Stole DimitrievskiRayo VallecanoGKStole Dimitrievski's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Vangelis PavlidisAZSTVangelis Pavlidis's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Jacob MurphyNewcastleRWJacob Murphy's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Maximiliano CaufriezClermontCBMaximiliano Caufriez's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Crysencio SummervilleLeedsLMCrysencio Summerville's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Griffin DorseyHouston DynamoRBGriffin Dorsey's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Momodou SonkoBK HäckenLWMomodou Sonko's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Mame ThiamKayserisporSTMame Thiam's card in EA FC 24's TOTW 6.
Pace for days. Images via EA Sports
