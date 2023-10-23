EA FC Team of the Week (TOTW) 6 predictions: Salah, Griezmann, and more

With the international break over, domestic soccer action returned over the weekend and there were a host of standout performances that could be recognized in Team of the Week (TOTW) six.

EA FC 24 already has a load of top-rated promo cards to collect and TOTW six is likely to add to that, potentially featuring higher-rated versions of players who have already had promo cards this year.

Of course, the predictions below are no guarantee the selected players will feature.

EA FC 24 TOTW 6 predictions

Plenty of Premier League stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High-flying Rayo Vallecano secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Las Palmas, with a clean sheet potentially giving Stole Demitrevski a slot between the sticks behind a defensive line full of right-sided defenders.

Diogo Dalot’s 77th-minute winner for Manchester United could get him a spot, alongside Dani Carvajal, who secured a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid against Sevilla, and Jeremie Frimpong, who scored and secured an assist in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 win at Wolfsburg.

In midfield, Douglas Luiz’s brace for Aston Villa in a 4-1 win against West Ham should secure him a spot alongside Leon Goretzka, who scored and secured an assist in Bayern’s 3-1 win at Mainz.

Mohamed Salah, despite already having a TOTW card and a Trailblazers card, could star again after scoring both goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby against Everton, with Jacob Murphy, who had a goal and two assists in Newcastle’s 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, and Matteo Politano, who had the same return in Napoli’s win against Hellas Verona, also earning a spot.

In attack, it’s another case of players who have already featured in a promo in EA FC 24 getting another boost, with Antoine Griezmann scoring a hat-trick and securing an assist in Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celta Vigo and Lois Openda netting a brace in RB Leipzig’s win against Darmstadt.

Other potential players and subs

A hat-trick and an assist could see Momodou Lamin Sonko get a huge upgrade, while Leandro Trossard may get a spot after coming off the bench to salvage a 2-2 draw for Arsenal against Chelsea.

Amahl Pellegrino may also feature after his hat-trick, as could Fredrik Jensen and Huang Zichang after securing the match ball in their matches.

Mauro Icardi’s brace for Galatasaray against Besiktas may also see him selected, while Aleix Garcia could be in the running too.

