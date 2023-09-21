EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players are already getting the best cards—but can’t afford packs

Players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team have encountered the best and worst luck simultaneously after getting some of the best cards in the game—but they can’t afford to open the packs.

The EA FC 24 Web App went live on Wednesday, Sept. 20, providing players with the opportunity to start their Ultimate Team early, but there are some issues.

This year, there are no Welcome Back packs available on the EA FC 24 Web App, meaning players will only have their starter squad to begin with and any basic packs they earn through the early SBCs—though the majority of those rewards are Bronze and Silver packs.

You can, however, open a preview pack in the store that shows you what content is inside, which you can then purchase for 7,500 coins or 150 FC Points, but players have been unable to do so.

Imagine getting Cruyff in your FC 24 Preview Pack and not being able to open it 😭 pic.twitter.com/2CCz4mknsK — EA FC 24 News (@FC24News) September 20, 2023

Due to the lack of packs to begin your Ultimate Team journey on the Web App, players are unable to earn the necessary coins to open their preview pack properly, and it has resulted in several situations that put them at risk of missing out on some of the best cards on the game.

Perhaps even more confusing is the fact that the EA FC 24 Web App has removed the option to open packs using FC Points, the game’s premium currency, even if you have them on your account, until Sept. 22.

We are aware that some players are attempting to open Packs with FC Points on the Web App. Please note that Packs cannot be opened with FC Points on the Web App until September 22. — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) September 20, 2023

It means players are being teased massively with their preview pack, which only has a 24-hour window until it expires and is replaced by a new pack, putting fans in a race against time to get the coins they need.

Hopefully, those who have Icons and high-rated players in their first preview pack are able to get what is required in time, otherwise, it would be a very painful start to the year.

