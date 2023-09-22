EA FC 24 Ultimate Team fans are worried their fat fingers will cost them their best players

EA FC 24 has barely entered its early access stage and players are already encountering features that make their skin crawl. In a supposed attempt at a quality of life improvement, the developers have inadvertently made it possible for you to discard your best players with a single misguided mouse click or button press.

The new era of Ultimate Team isn’t off to a great start as far as new features are concerned. One of the first viral early access posts on the EA Sports FC subreddit is pointing fingers, almost literally, at a new addition to the Ultimate Team UI.

According to one player on Sept. 21, the new Item Actions prompt that appears on the screen after you’ve opened a UT pack is much less of a quality-of-life feature and much more of a hazardous trap your “fat fingers” need to jiggle around.

The EA FC 24 Item Actions prompt gives you the option to store all unpacked items in your club or quick-sell them on the market. That in itself isn’t the problem as these are the standard options anyway. The complaint is they are right underneath each other and a careless push of a button or a slip of the finger could discard all your best cards.

That’s potentially weeks of grinding or hundreds of dollars down the drain, so as much as it would technically be our own fault, we can definitely see where that threat even existing in such close proximity can be a tad bit unnerving.

Image via u/Romanista3

The strange part and the one that has most affected players up in rage is this is a newly introduced issue that did not previously exist. What is now presented as a small prompt in the middle of our screens that could easily lead to a misclick was previously something you had to engage in from the menu. You didn’t have to worry that you’ll accidentally discard TOTS Mbappe because your finger accidentally slipped an inch downwards.

The actions at hand remain the same, which makes this UI maneuver look like a poorly executed innovation executed simply to make EA FC 24 stand out from FIFA. That part was visibly achieved, though we’re pretty sure this was not the fan reaction EA was going after.

About the author