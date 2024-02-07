Category:
EA Sports FC

EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more

Good riddance trivela shots.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:50 am
EA FC 24
Image via EA

EA has finally addressed trivela shots and cutbacks, which have become two of the primary methods of scoring goals in EA FC 24.

Recommended Videos

EA FC 24 currently suffers from a lack of variety in attacking sequences. In many cases, goals are simply scored by cutting in from the wing with a ball roll and blasting a trivela outside of the foot shot into the far side of the net.

Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town celebrates scoring a goal in EA FC 24.
Cutbacks will most likely still be powerful in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Or, players cut in from the wing, use technical dribbling to move down the byline, and then find a cut-back pass to their striker who easily slots the goal home. In December, EA released an update that made it easier to attack down the middle instead, but going down the wing still proved to be more lethal. So in response, the devs doubled down and made it harder to progress from the flanks.

Trivela shots and cutback passes finally nerfed in EA FC 24

Title Update nine makes it much harder to score with a trivela shot in EA FC 24. EA reduced the effectiveness of outside-of-the-foot shots regardless of whether or not a card had the Trivela Playstyle or PlayStyle plus, reduced the shot’s accuracy, and reduced the amount of topspin from an outside foot shot.

Additionally, the update improved AI teammate positioning and marking decision-making while defending a cutback scenario. Defenders will also have an easier time stopping attacks, as the secondary contain mechanic had its player selection logic improved.

EA also addressed an issue that made it possible to abuse the new Evolution system. Players would start an Evolution, and progress through one or two of the levels, but let the Evolution expire before completing the full pathway. As a result, cards would have stats that meet the requirements for additional upgrades when not intended.

The update removes the ability to place a previously evolved player item in a future Evolution slot. Title update nine also makes slight improvements to referee foul-calling logic inside of the box following a clearance attempt, as some players would unfairly concede a penalty after attempting to clear a ball.

