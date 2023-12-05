EA FC 24 update 6 patch notes: Finesse shot, controlled sprint, manual keeper movement nerfs

As part of the upcoming EA FC 24 holiday update, the devs have finally addressed pressing concerns raised by frustrated community members.

FC 24 content creators have been very vocal in their disapproval of the game’s current state. For example, popular streamer Inception said on Nov. 25 that “EA FC gameplay goes down as a top 3 for worst gameplay of all time.”

The EA FC 24 holiday update finally nerfs controlled sprinting. Image via EA

Complaints stem from an overly predictive meta that forces players to all abuse the same few mechanics to win. The holiday update finally cracks down on a specific playstyle that was growing tiresome and stale within the community.

EA FC 24 holiday update shakes up the meta in a big way

Manually increasing defensive depth pushes opponents down the wing and restricts any passing in the middle of the field. When players do manage to break a press and get into the attacking third, the best option is to use a player with the Finesse or Finesse+ PlayStyle and perfectly place a ball into the top corner.

Or if a team manages to break the press and get a breakaway, players manually move the goalkeeper to predict where the opponent will shoot. One of the best ways to counter defensive pressure in EA FC 24 is through controlled sprinting, which is a new movement mechanic that allows players to run but keep the ball closer to their feet.

What EA didn’t intend, though, was players controlled sprinting the entire length of the field without being dispossessed.

The combination of finesse shots, keeper movement, controlled sprinting, and overly aggressive pressing limited players’ ability to be creative or score in different fashions.

EA FC 24 update six patch notes

The EA FC 24 holiday update addresses the previously mentioned abused mechanics.

More offensive-minded wingbacks

Three and five-back formations are very controversial in EA FC 24. Both have already been banned by pros for creating unrealistic attacking advantages. The holiday update nerfs the ability for wing backs to track back on defense, which should make both formations weaker.

Reduced midfield congestion

EA changed strikers and wide midfielders to be less aggressive when trying to mark central attackers in a move that should make it easier to build up through the middle of the field.

Reduced sideline congestion

On a similar note, the update will significantly reduce the pressure a defensive team can apply to players along the sidelines.

Decreased goalkeeper movement and positioning speed

EA acknowledged it’s currently too easy to prevent corner kicks with manual keeper movement or save a breakaway. The devs want to create an experience that is fair for both players, so the update reduces the movement speed of goalkeepers, and they will hold their final position for longer.

Finesse and Finesse+ PlayStyle adjustments

The Finesse PlayStyle allows players to score goals from all over the field and from incredibly long distances, so EA will slightly reduce finesse shot accuracy.

More authentic controlled sprint speed

Players with the Technical PlayStyle will still be able to blow by defenders, but the upcoming update slightly reduces the top speed of players when using controlled sprint.

Power Header and Power Header+ PlayStyle adjustments

The Power Header PlayStyle was performing above expectations, so EA will significantly reduce header shot accuracy when performed by players with the Power Header and Power Header+ PlayStyles.

On Dec. 5, EA announced update six will go live “soon.” But the devs did not provide a specific timeline for how soon that will be.