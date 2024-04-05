EA FC 24 Throwback Threads leave out Manchester United and Arsenal

EA FC 24’s latest promo, Golazo, is unique by offering more than just strong Ultimate Team cards. Throwback Threads are being released as part of the event, but despite a large focus on the Premier League, neither Manchester United nor Arsenal kits made the cut.
Throwback Threads give us a look at days past, celebrating some of the most iconic looks on some of the most iconic soccer clubs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The developers have gone in an interesting direction with some of their selections, however, which will certainly leave some fans baffled.
Even the Premier League and La Liga don’t go fully by the numbers. Despite there being four Throwback Threads from the Premier League, none of them belong to the most successful team in the competition’s history, Manchester United, or its most persistent rivals, Arsenal. This decision gives all the bragging rights to the fans of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Spanish La Liga is represented in a similar manner, with both Madrid giants enjoying their Throwback Threads without the company of Barcelona. The Serie A also chimes in with two new kits, and indeed some memorable ones. Juventus’ 1983-84 kit and Fiorentina’s iconic 1996-97 look are both now available in EA FC 24.
The Bundesliga will most likely have a new champion for the first time in over a decade and that is reflected in Throwback Threads, where Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are chosen over the dethroned Bayern Munich.
Throwback Threads hold a lot of potential for fan clashes with its suspiciously selective lineup, but it went full democracy for one league. Portugal will see the most civilized fan discussion surrounding EA FC 24’s Throwback Threads thanks to all three local giants being featured in the promo event. Benfica and Sporting are the two oldest kits on display, the former taking us back 120 years into the past.
The remaining kits that complete the set are those of Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, New York City FC, Malmö, and Club Nacional de Football from Uruguay.
All EA FC 24 Throwback Threads
- 1999-2001 Manchester City
- 1995-96 Liverpool
- 1986 Chelsea
- 1995-97 Tottenham Hotspur
- 2014 Real Madrid
- 1974-75 Atletico Madrid
- 1983-84 Juventus
- 1996-97 Fiorentina
- 1975-76 Borussia Dortmund
- 2022-23 RB Leipzig
- 1998-99 Paris Saint-Germain
- 1999-2000 AS Monaco
- 2004 Porto
- 1904 Benfica
- 1924 Sporting Clube de Portugal
- 2015 New York City FC
- 1978-79 Malmö
- 1981 Club Nacional de Football
The EA FC 24 Golazo event has very powerful Icons on offer too, but remember, it’s not about winning every match; it’s about looking good while getting obliterated on the pitch, or at least that’s what we like to tell ourselves.