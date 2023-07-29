EA FC 24 player ratings predictions

EA FC 24 marks a massive shift in EA’s long-running football franchise. The first in the series without FIFA’s backing, EA FC 24 still promises to bring more leagues, teams, and players to the pitch. Given the breakout stars from 2023, it is very likely that last year’s ratings will shift dramatically.
Though EA FC 24 notes a departure from FIFA, this has not massively affected the franchise’s licensing rights. Whether it be Career Mode or Ultimate Team, you will still be playing against and alongside some of the best footballers in the world and other emerging players.
Player ratings have always been a huge talking point among fans, and even a point of pride among the players themselves. Given 2023 saw the breakout year for many star players and champions crowned, you can be assured that last year’s ratings will be shifted in EA FC 24. These are our predictions for the top player ratings in EA FC 24.
Messi, Erling Haaland, and more rank predictions in EA FC 24
Currently, we do not know any player’s exact rating in EA FC 24, but that makes it all the more fun to speculate. We can likely expect players such as Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski to remain near the top.
Undoubtedly, Erling Haaland will shoot up in the rankings after his record-breaking season. Manchester City’s 23-year-old Norwegian striker not only broke the Premier League’s goal-scoring record in his first year but also brought the Premier League and Champions League trophies to City. Despite his age and newness to the Premier League, it would be hard to imagine the striker falling anywhere outside the top ten.
Related: All EA FC 24 stadiums
Of course, EA FC 24 is set to feature thousands of players from hundreds of different clubs. While it would be impossible to predict every player’s rankings, here are our picks for the top 20 players in EA FC 24 and their predicted ratings.
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating Prediction
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|94
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|ST
|92
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|CM
|92
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|91
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|91
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|ST
|91
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|ST
|90
|Mohammed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|89
|Neymar Jr.
|PSG
|LW
|89
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|ST
|89
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|87
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|87
|Ederson
|Man City
|GK
|87
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|CDM
|87
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|86
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|86
|Casemiro
|Man United
|CDM
|86
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|CB
|86
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|85
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|85