EA FC 24 player ratings predictions

EA FC 24 marks a massive shift in EA’s long-running football franchise. The first in the series without FIFA’s backing, EA FC 24 still promises to bring more leagues, teams, and players to the pitch. Given the breakout stars from 2023, it is very likely that last year’s ratings will shift dramatically.

Though EA FC 24 notes a departure from FIFA, this has not massively affected the franchise’s licensing rights. Whether it be Career Mode or Ultimate Team, you will still be playing against and alongside some of the best footballers in the world and other emerging players.

Player ratings have always been a huge talking point among fans, and even a point of pride among the players themselves. Given 2023 saw the breakout year for many star players and champions crowned, you can be assured that last year’s ratings will be shifted in EA FC 24. These are our predictions for the top player ratings in EA FC 24.

Messi, Erling Haaland, and more rank predictions in EA FC 24

Currently, we do not know any player’s exact rating in EA FC 24, but that makes it all the more fun to speculate. We can likely expect players such as Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski to remain near the top.

Undoubtedly, Erling Haaland will shoot up in the rankings after his record-breaking season. Manchester City’s 23-year-old Norwegian striker not only broke the Premier League’s goal-scoring record in his first year but also brought the Premier League and Champions League trophies to City. Despite his age and newness to the Premier League, it would be hard to imagine the striker falling anywhere outside the top ten.

Of course, EA FC 24 is set to feature thousands of players from hundreds of different clubs. While it would be impossible to predict every player’s rankings, here are our picks for the top 20 players in EA FC 24 and their predicted ratings.

Player Club Position Rating Prediction Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 94 Erling Haaland Man City ST 92 Kevin De Bruyne Man City CM 92 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 91 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 91 Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad ST 91 Lionel Messi Inter Miami ST 90 Mohammed Salah Liverpool RW 89 Neymar Jr. PSG LW 89 Harry Kane Tottenham ST 89 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK 87 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 87 Ederson Man City GK 87 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich CDM 87 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 86 Marquinhos PSG CB 86 Casemiro Man United CDM 86 Ruben Dias Man City CB 86 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona GK 85 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 85

