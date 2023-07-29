EA FC 24 player ratings predictions

Where will your favorite player rank?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in EA FC 24 scoring an acrobatic volley against Borussia Dortmund.
Recreate iconic real-world moments. Image via EA Sports.

EA FC 24 marks a massive shift in EA’s long-running football franchise. The first in the series without FIFA’s backing, EA FC 24 still promises to bring more leagues, teams, and players to the pitch. Given the breakout stars from 2023, it is very likely that last year’s ratings will shift dramatically.

Though EA FC 24 notes a departure from FIFA, this has not massively affected the franchise’s licensing rights. Whether it be Career Mode or Ultimate Team, you will still be playing against and alongside some of the best footballers in the world and other emerging players.

Player ratings have always been a huge talking point among fans, and even a point of pride among the players themselves. Given 2023 saw the breakout year for many star players and champions crowned, you can be assured that last year’s ratings will be shifted in EA FC 24. These are our predictions for the top player ratings in EA FC 24.

Messi, Erling Haaland, and more rank predictions in EA FC 24

Currently, we do not know any player’s exact rating in EA FC 24, but that makes it all the more fun to speculate. We can likely expect players such as Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski to remain near the top.

The back of Erling Haaland's No. 9 shirt at Manchester City
You can probably expect the cover star rank highly. Image via EA

Undoubtedly, Erling Haaland will shoot up in the rankings after his record-breaking season. Manchester City’s 23-year-old Norwegian striker not only broke the Premier League’s goal-scoring record in his first year but also brought the Premier League and Champions League trophies to City. Despite his age and newness to the Premier League, it would be hard to imagine the striker falling anywhere outside the top ten.

Of course, EA FC 24 is set to feature thousands of players from hundreds of different clubs. While it would be impossible to predict every player’s rankings, here are our picks for the top 20 players in EA FC 24 and their predicted ratings.

PlayerClubPositionRating Prediction
Kylian MbappePSGST94
Erling HaalandMan CityST92
Kevin De BruyneMan CityCM92
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridGK91
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST91
Karim BenzemaAl-IttihadST91
Lionel MessiInter MiamiST90
Mohammed SalahLiverpoolRW89
Neymar Jr. PSGLW89
Harry KaneTottenhamST89
Manuel NeuerBayern MunichGK87
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolCB87
EdersonMan CityGK87
Joshua KimmichBayern MunichCDM87
Vinicius Jr.Real MadridLW86
MarquinhosPSGCB86
CasemiroMan UnitedCDM86
Ruben DiasMan CityCB86
Marc-Andre Ter StegenBarcelonaGK85
Luka ModricReal MadridCM85

