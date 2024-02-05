EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost

The first EA FC 24 Champions League Hero SBC allows players to add Carlos Tevez to their Ultimate Team squads.

Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez won wherever he went. Two Premier League trophies with Manchester United, one at Manchester City, and two Serie A victories with Juventus filled up his very impressive domestic trophy cabinet quite quickly.

But arguably at the top of his accolades, Tevez scored five goals during Manchester United’s Champions League winning campaign. In honor of the heroic competition performance, EA FC 24 gave Tevez a UCL Hero card, with players now able to add the lethal Argentinian striker to their Ultimate Team starting eleven.

SBC Requirements

Players will need to complete seven SBC teams to unlock the valuable UEFA Heroes Tevez card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for all seven. For the 87 squad, players will have to complete two.

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 83

83 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 9,000 UT Coins

Premier League

IF Players: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 122,000 UT Coins

87 Rated Squad (X2)

Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 194,000 UT Coins

Top Form

IF Players: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 198,000 UT Coins

88 Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Min 88 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 282,000 UT Coins

89 Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min. 889

Min. 889 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 394,000 UT Coins

How to complete Carlos Tevez SBC

Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the ICON Tevez SBC:

Argentina

Prasnikar (83 OVR)

Christensen (83 OVR)

Rodriguez (83 OVR)

Dzeko (83 OVR)

Hasegawa (82 OVR)

Peyraud-Magnin (83 OVR)

Rafa (83 OVR)

Hummels (83 OVR)

Sellner (83 OVR)

van Egmond (82 OVR)

Dani Olmo (83 OVR)

Premier League

Koke (84 OVR)

Chevalier (87 OVR IF)

Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

Smalling (84 OVR)

Hernandez (84 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Alexander Arnold (86 OVR)

Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Martinez (87 OVR)

Martens (84 OVR)

87 Rated Squad (X2)

Smalling (84 OVR)

Trippier (84 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Shaw (85 OVR)

Fabinho (84 OVR)

Paredes (88 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Endler (88 OVR)

Patri Guijarro (88 OVR)

Top Form

Patri Guijarro (88 OVR)

Smalling (84 OVR)

Trippier (84 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Paredes (88 OVR)

Miedema (88 OVR IF)

Lukaku (84 OVR)

Grimaldo (84 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Shaw (85 OVR)

88 Rated Squad

Salah (89 OVR)

Shaw (85 OVR)

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Trippier (85 OVR)

Alisson (89 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR

Ter Stegen (89 OVR)

Smalling (84 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Depay (84 OVR)

89 Rated Squad

Alberto (84 OVR)

Messi (90 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Benzema (90 OVR)

Trippier (85 OVR)

De Bruyne (91 OVR)

Courtois (90 OVR)

Smalling (84 OVR)

Lukaku (84 OVR)

Kerr (90 OVR)

Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 1.36 million Coins for the Hero SBC. This SBC will expire in 24 days. All prices come via EA FC 24 stats site FUTBIN.