EA FC 24: How to complete ICON Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost

The first EA FC 24 Champions League Hero SBC allows players to add Carlos Tevez to their Ultimate Team squads.
Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez won wherever he went. Two Premier League trophies with Manchester United, one at Manchester City, and two Serie A victories with Juventus filled up his very impressive domestic trophy cabinet quite quickly.
But arguably at the top of his accolades, Tevez scored five goals during Manchester United’s Champions League winning campaign. In honor of the heroic competition performance, EA FC 24 gave Tevez a UCL Hero card, with players now able to add the lethal Argentinian striker to their Ultimate Team starting eleven.
SBC Requirements
Players will need to complete seven SBC teams to unlock the valuable UEFA Heroes Tevez card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for all seven. For the 87 squad, players will have to complete two.
Argentina
- Number of players from Argentina: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 83
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 9,000 UT Coins
Premier League
- IF Players: Min. One
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 122,000 UT Coins
87 Rated Squad (X2)
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 194,000 UT Coins
Top Form
- IF Players: Min. One
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 198,000 UT Coins
88 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 282,000 UT Coins
89 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min. 889
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 394,000 UT Coins
How to complete Carlos Tevez SBC
Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the ICON Tevez SBC:
Argentina
- Prasnikar (83 OVR)
- Christensen (83 OVR)
- Rodriguez (83 OVR)
- Dzeko (83 OVR)
- Hasegawa (82 OVR)
- Peyraud-Magnin (83 OVR)
- Rafa (83 OVR)
- Hummels (83 OVR)
- Sellner (83 OVR)
- van Egmond (82 OVR)
- Dani Olmo (83 OVR)
Premier League
- Koke (84 OVR)
- Chevalier (87 OVR IF)
- Hojbjerg (84 OVR)
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Hernandez (84 OVR)
- Odegaard (87 OVR)
- Ginter (84 OVR)
- Alexander Arnold (86 OVR)
- Oberdorf (87 OVR)
- Martinez (87 OVR)
- Martens (84 OVR)
87 Rated Squad (X2)
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Trippier (84 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Calhanoglu (85 OVR)
- Ginter (84 OVR)
- Shaw (85 OVR)
- Fabinho (84 OVR)
- Paredes (88 OVR)
- Kimmich (88 OVR)
- Endler (88 OVR)
- Patri Guijarro (88 OVR)
Top Form
- Patri Guijarro (88 OVR)
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Trippier (84 OVR)
- Calhanoglu (85 OVR)
- Paredes (88 OVR)
- Miedema (88 OVR IF)
- Lukaku (84 OVR)
- Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Kimmich (88 OVR)
- Shaw (85 OVR)
88 Rated Squad
- Salah (89 OVR)
- Shaw (85 OVR)
- Casemiro (89 OVR)
- Trippier (85 OVR)
- Alisson (89 OVR)
- Rodri (89 OVR
- Ter Stegen (89 OVR)
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Calhanoglu (85 OVR)
- Depay (84 OVR)
89 Rated Squad
- Alberto (84 OVR)
- Messi (90 OVR)
- Calhanoglu (85 OVR)
- Benzema (90 OVR)
- Trippier (85 OVR)
- De Bruyne (91 OVR)
- Courtois (90 OVR)
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Lukaku (84 OVR)
- Kerr (90 OVR)
- Lewandowski (90 OVR)
Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 1.36 million Coins for the Hero SBC. This SBC will expire in 24 days. All prices come via EA FC 24 stats site FUTBIN.